WATCH: Surgeon General knocks down Devin Nunes’ claim that it’s safe for everyone to go out

On CNN Monday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams directly contradicted the remarks of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who suggested people could just ignore the pandemic and go out to eat at restaurants.

“We’re not going to solve this problem from Atlanta at the CDC, or the federal government,” said Adams. “It’s going to be solved at the community level, and we need everyone to do their part and get serious about social distancing.”

“Let’s talk about that,” said anchor Alisyn Camerota. “When you hear lawmakers like Congressman Nunes say it’s, quote, ‘A great time to go out to a local restaurant this weekend,’ what would you like to say to him about that message?”

“Well, I didn’t hear that, I’ve been busy working,” said Adams. “I think everyone should refer to the new CDC guidelines that say large gatherings of 50 or more people should be halted for the next eight weeks. We know basic hand-washing, social distancing are the two most important things you can do to actually halt the spread of coronavirus.”

Watch below: