WATCH: Trump blows up on ‘terrible’ NBC reporter Peter Alexander for grilling him over coronavirus medication

Published

23 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump snapped at NBC’s Peter Alexander during a contentious press conference on Friday afternoon after the White House correspondent accused him of overselling a medication that could slow down the effects of the coronavirus.

In a quick back and forth, Alexander stated that the president may be giving the public false hope over the drug, which caused Trump to snap back.

“So what do you say Americans who are scared? 200 dead and 14,000 who are sick and millions who are scared right now,” Alexander asked.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter… I think it is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people,” the president shot back. “The American people are looking for answers and looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast for who you do work — let me say something, that’s really bad reporting. You ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
