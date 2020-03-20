WATCH: Trump wages vicious attack on reporter for asking what he has to say to Americans who are scared of coronavirus
President Donald Trump waged a vicious attack against a reporter who asked him to talk to Americans who are scared in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared?” NBC News Peter Alexander asked the President Friday afternoon during the coronavirus press conference, after offering some bleak statistics.
“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump replied. “That’s what I say.”
Trump went on to take a question from another reporter, but went back to attack Alexander more.
“I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope,” Trump said. “You’re doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and ‘Concast,'” Trump declared, purposely calling Comcast by the wrong name.
“That’s really bad reporting,” Trump repeated. “And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”
“Let’s see if it works,” Trump said, apparently putting all his own hopes on an old malaria drug that studies show has had limited effect on COVID-19, but that right wing websites have been promoting as a cure, which it is not.
“I happen to feel good about it but who knows,” Trump continued. “I’m right alot,” he added.
Watch:
.@PeterAlexander: What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?"
President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say. I think it's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out…" pic.twitter.com/IHzMs9hKtj
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2020
‘We don’t want everybody to get a test!’ Trump blows off question about Americans who still can’t get tested
President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed the idea that there are any Americans right now who still can't get tested for COVID-19 even though they are experiencing all the symptoms.
During the latest White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor asked the president about the continued shortage of testing kits that has been hampering the government's response to the crisis.
"There are Americans, though, who say they have symptoms and they can't get tested," she said. "What do you say..."
"I'm not hearing it!" Trump interrupted. "And we don't want everybody to go out and get a test, because there's no reason for it!"
Investigative reporter explains why Trump and the radical Republicans are calling it the ‘Chinese virus’
In early March, an angry, longtime Republican source contacted me to vent. He was a dedicated conservative, but was furious not only Trump Administration’s bumbling in dealing with COVID-19, but also the endless lies told by his fellow GOPers to persuade the party faithful that the scientific warnings about the outbreak were a scam.
Now, he fumed, as the infection rate and death toll rose, his colleagues realized they could not maintain the “COVID-19 is a fictional thing being used to hurt Trump” charade. Rather than backing off and consulting with scientists, their decision of what to do was horrific: Reach out to a political consultant to find a spin that would allow them to attack Democrats and the media, distracting everyone from Trump’s abject failure to protect the country.
WATCH: Dr. Fauci facepalms right behind Trump after he rants about ‘Deep State Department’
Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on camera putting his hand over his face during one of President Donald Trump's rants about the "deep state" on Friday.
While at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said that he would like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "go back to the State Department -- or as they call it, the Deep State Department -- and do his job."
At this point, Fauci facepalmed even as Trump kept talking.
Watch the video below.
Watch Dr. Fauci’s reaction when the President says the “Deep State Department”pic.twitter.com/yuJOXRuPUl