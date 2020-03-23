Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch: Trump’s ‘bogus’ 15-day timeline for COVID-19 crisis blown up by national security expert

Published

17 mins ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” national security expert Juliette Kayyem scoffed at a promise that Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night, where the president claimed his administration would have a good idea about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in 15 days and go from there.

According to Kayyem, the president is selling hope and not facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem noted the president’s all-cap proclamation, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

“It’s a surprising tweet, so let me just make it clear,” she began. “No country has done this in 15 days — not even the most aggressive totalitarian countries. The 15 days was a way of sort of making it easy on us, but we’re not doing aggressive nationwide social distancing, so it’s a bit of an experiment.”

“Social distancing buys us time, but what does it buy time for?” she asked. “On the far end the vaccine, which no one thinks will be distributed for 18 months. But well before that there’s going to be mitigation measures, treatment, greater capacity to help the doctors and the nurse. There’s going to be other ways that we can protect people; more testing for example. We’re just buying time.”

“This 15 days is bogus,” she insisted. “I mean, it’s just a number out there. We will see where we are in 15 days and my concern with this tweet — and I’ve been wondering what Trump’s plans are — is that he has been looking for a quick fix, a vaccine, treatment. There’s no quick fix.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Watch: Trump’s ‘bogus’ 15-day timeline for COVID-19 crisis blown up by national security expert

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem scoffed at a promise that Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night, where the president claimed his administration would have a good idea about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in 15 days and go from there.

According to Kayyem, the president is selling hope and not facts.

Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem noted the president's all-cap proclamation, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is spreading a ‘mental health pandemic’ that’s making coronavirus worse: Yale psychiatrist

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Synergy is when two or more agents come together to create a reaction greater than any one of them could have achieved on their own. It can be good or bad, depending on the desired outcome.

The synergy between Donald Trump and the coronavirus pandemic is a disaster.

Writing at the Advocate, John Casey summarizes this deadly synergy: "As this crisis deteriorates, becomes unmanageable and inexplicably horrible, so will Trump's behavior. A perfect storm that will unravel an unprepared, unrelatable, and unsympathetic president. A fairy tale turned into the horror of all horror stories."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump unleashes late-night Twitter rant suggesting he’ll ‘cure’ coronavirus crisis by sending America back to work

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Trump's Tweet Creates Images of Dystopian Sci-Fi: 'Is This How the Hunger Games Began?'

At ten minutes to midnight on Sunday President Donald Trump launched a disturbing all-caps Twitter rant that suggests his "plan" to cure the coronavirus crisis will be to send everyone back to work, thus likely killing millions.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Trump actually tweeted, proving he values profits over people and saying clearly that if people have to die so the economy can get better than so be it.

"AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Continue Reading
 
 