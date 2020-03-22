WATCH: Trump’s FEMA head ducks revealing numbers of virus tests and ventilators requested by beleaguered hospitals

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” top FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor promised that help is on the way for hospitals and medical facilities dealing with the flood of patients infected with COVID-19, but ducked host Jake Tapper’s request for hard numbers on the virus tests, ventilators and medical masks being requested by the hospitals and the states.

Following Donald Trump’s claim that millions of medical masks are on the way, host Tapper pressed the administration official on dates and quantities.

“Can you tell us how many tests, masks, ventilators, are in the demand, how many the governors have requested from you in terms of those items?” host Tapper asked.

“I can’t give you the — I can say there’s hundreds of requests from virtually every state in the union looking for the same exact things,” Gaynor replied. “And it’s just not the demand nationally, it’s the demand globally for all these items. And again, we’re trying to make sure that we focus our efforts to those hotspots that need it the most and then, if you don’t need it right away, you’re going to be a little bit farther down the list, but we’ll get to you.”

“Again, nobody’s doubting the sincerity of your effort,” Tapper replied. “But the lack of numbers is alarming because it makes people think maybe we don’t have a full understanding of the problem.”

