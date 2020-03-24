‘We are beholden to you’: Fox News coronavirus town hall lavishes bizarre praise on Trump

President Donald Trump appeared on a Fox News Coronavirus Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon to proclaim that he wants to open the country back up and have everything going by Easter, or Sunday, April 12. It’s an effort that scientists are warning is only possible if the president wants to increase the number of infections and deaths in the country.

When given an opportunity to ask a question, frequent Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier, who works as a radiologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, heaped praise on the president. She specifically mentioned the travel ban, saying it would have made things worse if he hadn’t barred people coming in from China.

“However, we still have a lag in the testing, which of course, did not have anything to do with you, but my question is for Dr. Birx and the task force, as we still see across the nation that some people are not able to get tests. I have colleagues that still can’t test some of their patients. Is there a plan to fast-track or even parallel track rapid testing so we can mobilize more PPE by doing more testing.”

See the full Trump worship moment below: