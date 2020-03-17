‘We finally won’: Progressives celebrate the defeat of anti-choice Democrat Dan Lipinski in Chicago
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) has lost his renomination to Congress, according to projections from Vox and BuzzFeed News.
Lipinski has frustrated progressive with his anti-choice stance on abortion and pro-corporate record.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Marie Newman has just unseated one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in #IL03 https://t.co/XHwWtclGmu
— Vox (@voxdotcom) March 18, 2020
Congratulations to @Marie4Congress in #IL03
This isn’t just a loss for one incumbent.
It’s a defeat for machine politics and big corporate donors who want to stop our movement for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/yP30ZeZwl4
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) March 18, 2020
I've seen enough: progressive Marie Newman (D) defeats pro-life, eight-term Rep. Dan Lipinski (D) in #IL03.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 18, 2020
.@Marie4Congress beat Lipinkski. An anti-choice, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ Democrat is done. So too should any acceptance of these oppressive views in the party. So proud to have supported Marie this cycle and last. @NARAL members are crying tears of happiness tonight. #IL03 https://t.co/qhhEhEWQHE
— ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) March 18, 2020
🥳🥳Congrats to @Marie4Congress on her victory over anti-choice, corporate Dem Rep. Dan Lipinski in the #IL03. 🥳🥳
Huge victory for progressives & everyone who believes @TheDemocrats should be unequivocal in our support for abortion rights, LGBTQ equality, & economic justice. pic.twitter.com/NMNJDyY3VJ
— Democracy for America (@DFAaction) March 18, 2020
Congratulations @Marie4Congress for winning the Democratic primary for the #IL03 Congressional District. @MoveOn members are proud to stand w/ you and pro-choice Democratic women. We look forward to having a new progressive voice in the US House, now more than ever! pic.twitter.com/OoVCScQr20
— MoveOn (@MoveOn) March 18, 2020
Newman ran in 2018 and lost by two points. Here's what she said about Lipinski when we spoke about the race last spring: https://t.co/U2qrImBPKz pic.twitter.com/L4mVxYlWIJ
— Addy Baird (@addysbaird) March 18, 2020
Congrats to @Marie4Congress for taking out Lipinski in the #IL03 primary. pic.twitter.com/oc5EtDUZVa
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 18, 2020
Congrats to @Marie4Congress! We are lucky to have a champion of women’s health as Democratic nominee for #IL03. Anti-abortion politicians should know that their days in public office are numbered. #WeDecide2020 pic.twitter.com/wMcsJ8pPQf
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 18, 2020
Congratulations to @Marie4Congress on winning her primary! The people of #IL03 need a true champion of reproductive freedom, and we know you’ll work hard to protect our right to make decisions about pregnancy free from political interference. pic.twitter.com/M1GkvfAIcb
— NARAL (@NARAL) March 18, 2020
For as long as Dan Lipinski has been in Congress, @DailyKos supported his primary challengers. Now, 14 years later, we finally won. Fighting for change is not always a short-term proposition. #IL03 https://t.co/eiYC9Ktio2
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) March 18, 2020
Rep. Dan Lipinski, who inherited the seat from his father in scandalous circumstances & is about to go down to a progressive challenger in #IL03, said he supported a federal constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage in **2014.** Who was even putting that on table then.
— Taniel (@Taniel) March 18, 2020
