‘Wearing a MAGA hat with destruction behind him is spot on’: Trump ripped for ‘advertising reelection’ while touring tornado-ravaged Tennessee

In a post to his Twitter account the same day, BuzzFeed’s David Mack shared an image of Trump standing alongside Tennessee governor Bill Lee, wearing a red re-election hat. In 2016, the hats featured the slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), they now also feature the slogan “Keep America Great” (KAG), which was the version Trump was wearing in Tennessee.

“Trump is wearing a campaign hat to advertise his re-election as he tours a disaster zone where 25 Americans died,” Mack wrote.

Trump is wearing a campaign hat to advertise his re-election as he tours a disaster zone where 25 Americans died. pic.twitter.com/2L6cN9650i — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 6, 2020

The image came across as callous to many of the President’s critics on Twitter, who didn’t hold back in saying so.

THIS IS NOT NORMAL. — Pierre Atlas (@PierreAtlas) March 6, 2020

He has no empathy or compassion. Why even bring him to Disaster areas? 😝🤷‍♀️ — Yvette J R 🍑🆘 (@YvetteJacqR) March 6, 2020

guarantee trump isn’t absorbing or even listening to a word that man on his left is saying — RIP MAMBA (@kay_es_kay) March 6, 2020

Trump wearing a Keep America Great hat with destruction behind him is spot on. — James (@james1976mc) March 6, 2020

He’ll probably hand them out to all the victims. — #FREEINDEED (@constan55465412) March 6, 2020

It is a good idea for Trump to associate his reelection with a disaster area. — Max Newman (@BigMaxN) March 6, 2020

He’s been busy bullshitting the public about the #coronaflu flu and didn’t have time to do his hair — Rev. Dr. Dick Move (@RevDrDickMove) March 6, 2020

The man has no feelings for anyone but himself. — I’m Just Dan (@DanielAshley13) March 6, 2020