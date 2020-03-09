White House announces Trump ‘has not received COVID-19 testing’

The White House on Saturday said that President Donald Trump had not being tested for coronavirus.

“The president has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention, which each have had one or more attendees test positive.

Multiple Republicans have chosen to self-quarantine, but Trump continued shaking hands with supporters.