White House announces Trump ‘has not received COVID-19 testing’

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House on Saturday said that President Donald Trump had not being tested for coronavirus.

“The president has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention, which each have had one or more attendees test positive.

Multiple Republicans have chosen to self-quarantine, but Trump continued shaking hands with supporters.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow reveals the ‘single most unnerving piece of news’ on the coronavirus epidemic

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC updated her viewers on the latest global news about the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

"Even on a day with all of that happening, I will tell you, the single most unnerving piece of news I saw today was this, from the Associated Press," Maddow said.

She read from an AP story titled, "Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly."

"The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan," the AP reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox host fears Trump will be impeached over his coronavirus response: ‘The hate is boiling over’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Fox Business personality Trish Regan attacked people for criticizing President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

"The chorus of hate being directed at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him -- and only him -- for a virus that originated halfway around the world," Regan said.

While Democrats have joined experts in criticizing Trump's response to the coronavirus epidemic, Regan did not offer any examples of a Democrat blaming Trump for the existence of the virus.

"This is yet another attempt to impeach the president," she argued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has ‘forfeited’ any coronavirus trust with his compulsion to ‘shade the truth’: Ex-Defense Secretary

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

On CNN Monday, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta had few kind words for how President Donald Trump has handled the coronavirus disaster.

"Every public health expert I speak with says that in a crisis situation, the number one ingredient for public health is public trust," said anchor John Berman. "So I guess the question is, what happens when a leader forfeits some element of public trust?"

"Well, you know, the problem is this president has had a hard time with the truth since he entered the presidency and before that," said Panetta. "The American people want to be able to trust what the president is saying to them. But in many ways, he's forfeited that trust by the fact that he continues to shade the truth. The most important thing in these crises is to present the truth to the American people, and this president so often would rather shade the truth so that everything looks fine, when, in fact, this is a crisis that we're all a part of."

Continue Reading
 
 
