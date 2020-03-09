Quantcast
How far might coronavirus have spread among Republicans at right-wing CPAC conference?

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) bills itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.”

In 2019, organizers said 19,000 people attended the event, including the majority of Republicans in Congress. Similar attendance was seen in 2020.

But there are now fears as to whether COVID-19 coronavirus was spread at the event.

On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced he would self-quarantine after interacting with the CPAC attendee who has tested positive for the virus. Not long after, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced he would also self-quarantine.

On Monday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) announced he was also under self-quarantine. Photos show Collins shaking hands with President Donald Trump after the conference.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also announced on Monday that he would self-quarantine. Gaetz mocked the virus by wearing a gas mask prior to one of his constituents dying of the virus.

Gaetz was flying on Air Force One with Trump when he found out he may have coronavirus.

Rep. Louie Gohmert may have also been exposed, but is not self-quarantining.

CPAC was also attended by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

