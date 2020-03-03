White House forbids recordings at press briefing on coronavirus emergency measures

On Tuesday, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that the White House has prohibited audio or video recording at the latest meeting about emergency measures within the government against the spread of coronavirus:

Officials aren’t permitting audio or video of this briefing > https://t.co/K3ARcrJWiW — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a White House briefing on the virus with no audio or video allowed. pic.twitter.com/yrRnYklP9c — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) March 3, 2020

During the briefing, according to correspondent Katie Rogers, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the CDC will be broadening its testing program. He also announced that the Office of Management and Budget will be issuing a directive for all federal agencies to follow State Department advisories and review their internal travel policies.

Yesterday, the Defense Intelligence Agency became the first federal agency to ban all nonessential domestic government travel, including for meetings, training, and backfill work.