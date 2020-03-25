Quantcast
Connect with us

White House legislative aide removed over ‘statements’ made at work — but insists he’s ‘loyal to the president’

Published

1 min ago

on

A top legislative aide was removed from the White House over a complaint about unspecified “statements” he made, but he pledged his loyalty to President Donald Trump on his way out.

Michael McKenna, the No. 2 aide in legislative affairs at the White House, was told to exit the building immediately, according to the Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenna confirmed the departure in a statement, saying that a complaint had been made against him over “a statement or statements [he] may have made while on the grounds.”

His resignation came a month earlier than he had planned, and McKenna said both he and his direct supervisor were unaware of the nature of the statement he allegedly made or who had made the complaint.

“While I question the veracity and motive of the underlying complaint, as well as the lack of due process, I remain, as I have been, loyal to the president, and I served at his pleasure,” McKenna said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A longtime energy lobbyist, McKenna started working at the White House in late October under legislative affairs director Eric Ueland.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas county judge tells unemployed people to look for jobs instead of staying home during pandemic

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

A judge in Collin County, Texas this week published an order stating that he wants as many businesses as possible to stay open -- and he even told the unemployed to go out and find jobs.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Judge Chris Hill on Tuesday released an order stating that businesses should stay open during the coronavirus pandemic on the grounds that closing them would be bad for the economy.

"All businesses, jobs, and workers are essential to the financial health and well-being of our local economy and therefore are essential to the financial health and well-being of Collin County citizens," Hill wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans mutilate their party to glorify a philandering sadist amid the coronavirus crisis

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

One of my preoccupations here at the Editorial Board is getting people to see the problems we face are much bigger than one terrible president. Donald Trump is a symptom of political and institutional rot as much as he is a catalyst. Yet too many people, especially white liberals, seem to think things will get better once he’s gone.

They won’t, because they can’t.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Things can’t get better when so many Americans believe the president more than they do the empirical evidence of their own senses. Things can’t get better when so many Americans are ready to go to war with democracy itself to win. Things can’t get better when so many Americans are ready to sacrifice their own lives to make an ideological point. Things can’t get better when so many white liberals think these people will snap out of it once it’s clear to them that Trump is a lying, thieving, philandering sadist.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Terrifying chart shows accelerating rate of COVID-19 deaths

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

The rate of documented cases of coronavirus is not the only thing that has been increasing at an alarming rate.

A chart posted by cardiac electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry shows that the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has been spiking as well.

As Chaudhry documents, it took the world a full 60 days to hit 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and then just six days after that to hit 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.

"The curve is pointed right up to the skies," Chaudhry comments. "People: stay indoors, governments: equip our hospitals now."

Data compiled by the New York Times shows that confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged by nearly ten-fold in just one week, increasing from 5,902 on March 17th to more than 53,000 on March 24th.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image