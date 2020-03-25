White House legislative aide removed over ‘statements’ made at work — but insists he’s ‘loyal to the president’

A top legislative aide was removed from the White House over a complaint about unspecified “statements” he made, but he pledged his loyalty to President Donald Trump on his way out.

Michael McKenna, the No. 2 aide in legislative affairs at the White House, was told to exit the building immediately, according to the Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey.

Here’s a statement from McKenna confirming news. Says there was a complaint lodged against him about “a statement or statements I may have made while on the grounds.” pic.twitter.com/y9LL7O9IxK — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 25, 2020

McKenna confirmed the departure in a statement, saying that a complaint had been made against him over “a statement or statements [he] may have made while on the grounds.”

His resignation came a month earlier than he had planned, and McKenna said both he and his direct supervisor were unaware of the nature of the statement he allegedly made or who had made the complaint.

“While I question the veracity and motive of the underlying complaint, as well as the lack of due process, I remain, as I have been, loyal to the president, and I served at his pleasure,” McKenna said.

A longtime energy lobbyist, McKenna started working at the White House in late October under legislative affairs director Eric Ueland.