White House officials worry they ‘went too far in allowing health experts to set policy’: report
White House officials are reportedly hoping to restart the economy at the end of a 15-day period without large gatherings that was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
NBC’s Geoff Bennett reported that White House officials “are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day ‘Stop the Spread’ CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy.”
Officials are worried that they “went too far in allowing public health experts to set policy,” Bennett said.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 23, 2020