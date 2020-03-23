White House officials worry they ‘went too far in allowing health experts to set policy’: report

White House officials are reportedly hoping to restart the economy at the end of a 15-day period without large gatherings that was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

NBC’s Geoff Bennett reported that White House officials “are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day ‘Stop the Spread’ CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials are worried that they “went too far in allowing public health experts to set policy,” Bennett said.