Quantcast
Connect with us

White House reporter reveals ‘cooped-up’ Trump may end social distancing because he’s bored

Published

44 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump, like many Americans, is already sick of social distancing, and the Associated Press’ White House correspondent he’s ready to get back on the campaign trail.

The AP’s Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump was already feeling stir crazy in the White House, and he was eager to call for an end to social distancing well before medical experts have been recommending so he could return to the things and places he loved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a real factor,” Lemire said. “As much as the president is a homebody, both here in New York and at the White House — he likes to spend most nights in his own bed — he misses the road. He misses the rallies, the time on Air Force One. He brings on aides and advisers or friends to fly with him, he works the phones. As someone put it to me in the last 24 hours or so, he’s feeling a little cooped up.”

The president is also frustrated that the COVID-19 outbreak had spoiled his re-election campaign, which he’s been planning and eagerly anticipating for months.

“He’s frustrated because this whole year was meant to be about his re-election campaign,” Lemire said. “He loves the campaign — he talks about the 2015, 2016 campaign all the time. He wanted to recreate that, and he believed he was going to face one of two options, a socialist, in his words, a Bernie Sanders, or if it were to be Joe Biden, Joe Biden would be weakened, that he would perhaps have to have a long, drawn-out nominating fight, Joe Biden was struggling to raise money, we would start hearing about Hunter Biden again. That was their argument, and that is now all gone away. He can’t run the campaign he wants.”

Trump and his team had hoped to use this spring to soften up Biden with an advertising onslaught, much like President Barack Obama did to Mitt Romney, but the viral outbreak had upended those plans.

“He can’t run an advertisement right now it’s too political,” Lemire said. “He can’t have a rally anytime soon. The only silver lining, and I will say, for him, his aides have said, they’re surprised they haven’t seen more of Biden in the last week or two. They’re surprised that the Democrat has ceded the stage to the president. The vice president had a virtual town hall yesterday. That’s something that the White House is taking some solace in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is considering calling off the widespread shutdowns in hopes of juicing the stock market, but Lemire said he’s also just bored.

“Part of why the president is musing about pushing things forward is he is simply frustrated about how this year, this pandemic is defining his presidency and could take away his re-election campaign,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains how Trump can fix COVID-19 and economy with one choice — but he still might blow it

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump was taking exactly the wrong approach in handling the coronavirus crisis.

The president has started talking about ending social distancing next week to jump-start the stock market, but the "Morning Joe" host said this was actually a time when the best political decision was the same as the morally right thing to do.

"This is one of the rare times that everything that a politician wants, can be achieve achieved by one approach," Scarborough said. "You take care of the health care crisis, the underlying economic crisis will follow, and your political crisis will be alleviated. If you don't take care of the health care crisis, if you do half measures, instead of being like Wuhan -- it did begin there, you can be offended if you want to, but that's where it began -- this morning, Wuhan went back to work. Rush hour is starting back again. They took strict measures, severe measures, and they were able to kill the virus, or cut down on the virus enough, where they can go back to work."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Summer Olympic Games delayed until 2021 — at the latest

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games have bee postponed.

Olympic chief Thomas Bach held talks with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as they came under intense pressure to act quickly and postpone the Tokyo Summer Games because of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The United States became the latest team to urge a postponement of the July 24 start date, a day after Canada and Australia both pulled out and with Britain also expected to withdraw.

The virus lockdown has shut down competition, including Olympic qualifiers, and made training not just difficult but also dangerous, as athletes risk contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I take no joy in saying this’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta issues frightening warning about COVID-19 spread

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day," Dr. Sanjay Gupta harshly criticized indications by Donald Trump that he is thinking of relaxing social separation standards during the coronavirus pandemic because he is trying to boost the economy of the U.S.

Speaking with hosts John Berman, the doctor said the country is only now beginning to see the effects of the COVID-19 spread and is likely to explode due to lack of testing.

He then turned to the example of how the coronavirus response has been playing out in Hong Kong.

"This was the model that a lot of people were holding up," he relayed. "They had a relatively low case volume of confirmed cases and then, you know, the sense was a little bit of complacency -- take the foot off the gas a little bit and within a few days, you saw the number of cases double."

Continue Reading
 
 