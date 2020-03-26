White supremacist who plotted hospital bombing was in touch with radicalized Army soldier: report

This week, a white supremacist named Timothy Wilson was killed in a shootout with the FBI after trying to detonate a car bomb at a medical complex in Kansas City, Missouri. But according to ABC News, U.S. prosecutors believe he did not hatch his plan alone.

“The suspected white supremacist who plotted to bomb a hospital facing the coronavirus crisis was in touch with a then-active U.S. Army soldier who wanted to launch his own attack on a major American news network and discussed targeting a Democratic presidential candidate, according to an FBI alert summarizing the case,” reported Mike Levine.

“ABC News has identified that other domestic terrorism ‘subject’ as Jarrett Smith, who was arrested in September 2019 while still stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas, as an active member of the U.S. Army,” wrote Levine. “According to charging documents filed at the time in Topeka, Kansas, Smith allegedly planned to travel to Ukraine to fight with the violent far-right group Azov Battalion; suggested targeting then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke; proposed bombing the headquarters of a still-unidentified news network; and distributed bomb-making tips online.”

The FBI reported that Wilson had “espoused white supremacist ideology” and “made a threat that if any agent attempted to [search his property] they should ‘bring a lot of body bags.'”

