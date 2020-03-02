‘Who is paying?’ Devin Nunes has filed 7 major lawsuits in 12 months — on a congressman’s salary

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is facing question about who is financially backing his legal attacks on critics after he filed a new $250,000,000 lawsuit against The Washington Post.

“California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes on Monday filed his seventh lawsuit in 12 months alleging that he was the victim of defamation or conspiracy, this time suing The Washington Post. Nunes, R-Tulare, in a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Virginia alleges a Feb. 21 news story describing an intelligence briefing given to members of Congress regarding Russia’s perceived preference for President Donald Trump’s re-election was part of a long-running effort at The Post to damage Nunes’ reputation,” The Fresno Bee reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper noted their parent company is also being sued by the local Republican.

Among others, Nunes is suing CNN, Esquire magazine, and the satirical Twitter accounts “Devin Nunes’ Cow” and “Devin Nunes’ Mom.”

“Nunes withdrew one lawsuit his campaign filed against a retired farmer in his congressional district. The farmer was among several people who contested Nunes’ description of himself as a farmer on ballots that went to California voters in 2018,” The Bee noted. “Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Nunes filed against the investigative research firm Fusion GPS and a left-leaning advocacy group called the Campaign for Accountability.”

Here is some of what people were saying about the Fresno Republican’s latest lawsuit:

How can #DirtyDevin afford 7 lawsuits in the past 12 months on a congressman’s salary? https://t.co/1TEhNyPpal — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is paying for all these frivolous, nuisance lawsuits to put a chill on free speech? We know it isn't Congress's stupidest troll and most delicate snowflake Devin Nunes. https://t.co/EJb1id6vLK — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone more pathetic, more useless or a more criminally implicated toadstool than Devin Nunes and there’s many to choose from. Every victim of his ridiculous lawsuits should file a class action lawsuit against him for defamation and libel. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, @DevinNunes, is apparently upset that I tweeted about the dangers of installing a political lackey as Director of National Intelligence. https://t.co/KPQ0LINCWY — Ned Price (@nedprice) March 3, 2020

Breaking news: Devin Nunes sues his mirror for looking at him funny. — Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems one of my tweets upset Devin Nunes. Too bad. It wasn’t even about him but about the politicization of our intelligence community, which is both real and a threat to our national security. https://t.co/2ULhbdPSEq — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) March 3, 2020

This record of litigiousness is so disgraceful & I say this from the perspective of being a litigator. I believe these lawsuits will be dismissed & the Courts will sanction Nunes & his counsel.

Devin Nunes sues Wash Post. It’s his 7th lawsuit in 12 months https://t.co/xEFBLoeWQq — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past two years, Nunes has sued a number of individuals and organizations for defamation, including newspapers that have published unflattering stories about him, and two satirical Twitter accounts How is paying for it?

https://t.co/YAeYV72uvw — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) March 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the mean tweets Devin Nunes whined about in his new $250 million lawsuit – https://t.co/WPJLkfWfyj — Lily Santo (@santo_aol) March 3, 2020

Imagine suffering $250 *million* worth of humiliation, pain and mental suffering from a news article you didn't like. pic.twitter.com/xs1mS9shFi — Brad Heath (@bradheath) March 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT