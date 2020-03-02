Quantcast
‘Who is paying?’ Devin Nunes has filed 7 major lawsuits in 12 months — on a congressman’s salary

Published

49 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is facing question about who is financially backing his legal attacks on critics after he filed a new $250,000,000 lawsuit against The Washington Post.

“California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes on Monday filed his seventh lawsuit in 12 months alleging that he was the victim of defamation or conspiracy, this time suing The Washington Post. Nunes, R-Tulare, in a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Virginia alleges a Feb. 21 news story describing an intelligence briefing given to members of Congress regarding Russia’s perceived preference for President Donald Trump’s re-election was part of a long-running effort at The Post to damage Nunes’ reputation,” The Fresno Bee reported Monday.

The newspaper noted their parent company is also being sued by the local Republican.

Among others, Nunes is suing CNN, Esquire magazine, and the satirical Twitter accounts “Devin Nunes’ Cow” and “Devin Nunes’ Mom.”

“Nunes withdrew one lawsuit his campaign filed against a retired farmer in his congressional district. The farmer was among several people who contested Nunes’ description of himself as a farmer on ballots that went to California voters in 2018,” The Bee noted. “Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Nunes filed against the investigative research firm Fusion GPS and a left-leaning advocacy group called the Campaign for Accountability.”

Here is some of what people were saying about the Fresno Republican’s latest lawsuit:

