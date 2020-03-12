Will coronavirus disappear when temperatures heat up?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures have fluctuated between hot and cold recently in Florida, just about as frequently as the idea that warmth might bring an end to the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.This week temperatures are expected to be between 75 and 82 degrees while balancing between mostly sunny and partly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.But will that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Florida?The Sunshine State already has had two fatalities, more than a dozen confirmed cases, and many more cases awaiting test results, according to the Florida Department of Health.On the…
How does the coronavirus test work? 5 questions answered
The U.S. government is fighting to contain and slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is central to these efforts. Molecular biologist and viral researcher Maureen Ferran answers some basic questions about how these diagnostic tests work – and if there are enough to go around.Who gets tested for the virus?
Currently there are two main reasons someone would be tested for the coronavirus: having symptoms or exposure to an infected person.
The main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. These look a lot like the flu and the common cold, so it takes a physician to determine if testing for the virus is necessary.
Breaking Banner
Presidential scholar demands Trump’s resignation: ‘No normal person’ would react to coronavirus like this
A presidential scholar is demanding that President Donald Trump step down after he has proven himself completely unable to handle the coronavirus crisis that's now gripping the United States.
Chris Edelson, an assistant professor of government in American University’s School of Public Affairs, has written a column for Market Watch in which he says that Trump's failures to understand the scope of the unfolding disaster render him completely unfit for the job of the presidency.
Latest Headlines
NJ medical workers raise ‘shocking concerns’ about shortage of masks and protective gear for coronavirus
Some have been told to reuse surgical masks. Use body wash when the hand soap runs out. And when they request help on how to properly don protective gear, one manager said they should remember their training from the Ebola outbreak in 2014.Nurses and and certified nursing assistants in hospitals and nursing homes across the state are relaying “shocking concerns" about supply shortages as the coronavirus steadily spreads. On Wednesday night, representatives from six labor unions called on the Murphy administration to “ensure all healthcare facilities have the supplies, training materials, and s... (more…)