Will the coronavirus outbreak be stopped by the warm spring weather? Here’s what 5 experts say
Springwill officially arrive Thursday night, when the vernal equinoxoccurs, ushering in a wave of warm and humid weather that could help snuff out the deadly coronavirus. Right?Well, that’s been a popular theory making its rounds ever since COVID-19 swept into the United States and turned our daily routines upside down. But is that premise accurate? Will the warm spring and hot summer temperatures actually stop the coronavirus in its tracks — the same way the seasonal flu fades out when the weather turns warm?Here’s what experts from five different health agencies and medical schools say.Cente…
Putin says he’s not a ‘tsar’ after 20 years in power
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed comparisons to a tsar on Thursday, arguing he "works every day" and listens to what people want.
"Well, this is not true," Putin said when asked about being described as a Russian imperial-era ruler.
"Maybe someone else can be called a tsar. But in my case, I don't reign, I work every day," he told the state-run TASS news agency.
The interview aired on Thursday as part of a series rolled out by TASS this month to mark 20 years since the 67-year-old Putin took the helm of Russian politics.
Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020
Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organizers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.
In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics champion Lefteris Petrounias ran a lap with the flame and Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi lit a cauldron inside the all-marble Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.
The flame was then handed to Tokyo 2020 representative Naoko Imoto, a swimmer who competed in the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. Imoto, a UNICEF representative, was reportedly a last-minute appointment as she already lives in Greece and did not have to travel from Japan.
Trump’s tax cuts exposed as a sham by COVID-19 outbreak: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the coronavirus outbreak had exposed President Donald Trump's tax cuts as a sham.
The president signed a bill that would provide relief to airlines and small businesses, but the "Morning Joe" host said some large corporations should have invested their tax savings in a rainy day fund instead of plowing the tax cuts back into their own businesses.
"A lot of people are obviously concerned about Washington moving very quickly on relief, on economic relief," Scarborough said. "Very concerned about bailouts of companies, of corporations that got a windfall of billions and billions of dollars just a couple years ago from President Trump's tax cuts. Instead of investing it in their workforce, instead of expanding operations, instead of putting away cash reserves for a rainy day like now, they spent 95 percent on stock buybacks. The airline industry was especially guilty of this."