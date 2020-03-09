‘Women for Trump’ bus tour delayed as CPAC attendees possibly exposed to coronavirus were scheduled to join

On Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed that the “Women for Trump” bus tour, planned to begin today, has been delayed due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Among the people intended to join the “Women for Trump” tour was Mercedes Schlapp, the wife of GOP mega-lobbyist Matt Schlapp. They oversee the annual Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Maryland, where an attendee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Already, multiple politicians have announced they are voluntarily placing themselves under a two-week quarantine after interacting with the infected CPAC guest, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).