Xi tells Trump China and US must ‘unite to fight virus’
China and the United States should “unite to fight” the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump on Friday, as he called for the US to improve relations.
The two countries have clashed in recent weeks over the virus, and Chinese state media said Xi told Trump he hoped the “US will take substantive actions to improve Sino-US relations.”
He also called for the two countries to work together to tackle the virus and said Beijing “wishes to continue sharing all information and experience with the US”, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Trump sounded a positive tone, tweeting that he had a “very good conversation” with Xi, and that both leaders discussed the pandemic “in great detail”.
“China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus. We are working closely together. Much respect,” he wrote.
Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angered Beijing this month by repeatedly referring to “the Chinese virus” when discussing the COVID-19 outbreak first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Trump has since dropped the term amid accusations of racism, in another small sign of easing tensions between the two world powers.
Earlier this month a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing also suggested in a tweet that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan.
This prompted Trump to accuse China of spreading misinformation, and the US president repeatedly attacked China’s lack of transparency and the slowness of its initial response to the outbreak.
Xi said Sino-US relations were at a “critical juncture”, CCTV reported, adding that cooperation was mutually beneficial and “the only right choice.”
Friday’s call also took place as the US overtook China as the country with the most confirmed coronavirus cases — the pathogen has now infected more than 82,400 people in the world’s largest economy.
During the call, Xi said China had shared information about the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries including the US in a “timely” manner throughout.
“Infectious diseases are the common enemy of mankind, and do not recognise borders or races,” said Xi.
Some provinces, cities and companies in China have provided medical supplies and support to the US as well, Xi added.
At an emergency videoconference chaired by Saudi Arabia Thursday — which both Xi and Trump joined — G20 nations pledged a “united front” in the fight against the coronavirus.
The group said they would inject $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the pandemic amid forecasts of a deep recession.
US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemployment
The United States now has more COVID-19 infections than any other country, and a record number of newly unemployed people, as the coronavirus crisis deepens around the world.
Hours after his nation reached the grim milestone, President Donald Trump spoke by phone to China's Xi Jinping, after weeks of bickering and finger pointing over a disease researchers say could kill at least 1.8 million people by the end of the year.
"Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China," Trump tweeted.AFP / John SAEKI Testing for COVID-19
"China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!"
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
Athletes who had already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before they were postponed will keep their places when the showpiece takes place in 2021, sources told AFP on Thursday.
Around 57% of the 11,000 scheduled participants for Tokyo had already made sure of taking part when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) pushed the Games back to 2021 due to the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The IOC and 32 international sports federations held a teleconference on Thursday where it was decided to respect the qualification process.
"Thomas Bach (the IOC President) first explained the reasons for the postponement of the Games, then said that the athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 would automatically be qualified for 2021," one of the participants in the conference told AFP.
A Harvard scientist warned the coronavirus could be a ‘thermonuclear pandemic’ — but he was ignored
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic grows continues to increase: as of Thursday morning, March 26, COVID-19 had killed 22,993 people worldwide, including 8165 in Italy, 4145 in Spain and more than 1000 in the United States (according to researchers at John Hopkins University). And a question that continues to be asked is: why, in God’s name, didn’t the U.S. take better steps to prepare back in January and February? But there were plenty of warnings, from journalists to physicians to the intel community. And in a March 26 article for New York Magazine, journalist David Wallace-Wells reports that one of the people who aggressively sounded the alarm was Harvard University-associated epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding. But sadly, U.S. officials didn’t heed his warning.