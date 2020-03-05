Quantcast
‘You are a sociopath!’ Trump gets hammered for boasting about coronavirus without testing to back his numbers

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump again bragged about his coronavirus response by posting misleading statistics.

The president questioned the World Health Organization’s estimated 3.4 percent death rate from COVID-19 during an interview Wednesday night on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, and he offered additional fudged statistics the following morning on his Twitter feed.

“With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths,” Trump claimed. “We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”

Trump’s claims were quickly fact-checked by other social media users.

