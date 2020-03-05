‘You are a sociopath!’ Trump gets hammered for boasting about coronavirus without testing to back his numbers

President Donald Trump again bragged about his coronavirus response by posting misleading statistics.

The president questioned the World Health Organization’s estimated 3.4 percent death rate from COVID-19 during an interview Wednesday night on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, and he offered additional fudged statistics the following morning on his Twitter feed.

“With approximately 100,000 CoronaVirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths,” Trump claimed. “We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”

Trump’s claims were quickly fact-checked by other social media users.

by not testing. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 5, 2020

"only 11 deaths" you are a sociopath — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) March 5, 2020

The "(40 Americans brought in)" is what makes this art. WE'D BE DOING EVEN BETTER IF NOT FOR YOUR LEADER'S BENEFICENCE! PRAISE ME, CITIZEN! https://t.co/LbX3997ZRr — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 5, 2020

We are potentially dealing with hundreds if not thousands of cases up here in the PNW. Seattle streets are becoming empty as people are staying home as they are becoming ground zero here in the United States.

This is World Famous Pikes Market.

Normally flooded with people. pic.twitter.com/NRP7MkxwvM — Alan Ege (@acedoh75) March 5, 2020

You didn’t close the border. Why do you keep saying that? You barred non-Americans from coming in from China. That’s not closing the border. Do you think viruses can tell the citizenship of their hosts? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 5, 2020

It’s 162 cases in the US, but thanks for playing. pic.twitter.com/NxBSNj7oLn — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) March 5, 2020

You know this is a lie. Unless the fatality rate is now 9%, we know that 11 deaths would be associated with 500-1000 cases. Where are they? We need to find them. They are spreading this disease and may not even know it. WE NEED TO TEST! — Christopher Wood (@RealPotatus) March 5, 2020

No fucking way your dumb ass wrote this. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 5, 2020

When you don't test people, the number of known cases remains low. But, you get more cases over the near-term. Standard authoritarian response to a crisis. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 5, 2020

The US only has over 150 confirmed cases because we are not testing people with symptoms. You are keeping the numbers as low as possible by denying Americans the ability to diagnose those who have #Coronavirus and limit their exposure to others. But keep that propaganda going. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 5, 2020

NO TESTING NO PROBLEM. 😷 — tommyrulznyc (@tommyrulznyc) March 5, 2020

