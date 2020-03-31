‘You are useless!’ Americans rage as Trump admits he’s watching cable news amid the coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning watching television and commenting on what he watched, as doctors and nurses beg for more supplies to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The president reacted at 7:27 a.m. to thanks from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which Fox News reported shortly after 6 a.m., and he then tweeted out a response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave a lengthy interview to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that began shortly after 8 a.m.

“New York Governor Cuomo says President Trump has been “very helpful.” @foxandfriends Thank you, everybody is working very hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

I watched a portion of low rated (very) Morning Psycho (Joe) this Morning in order to see what Nancy Pelosi had to say, & what moves she was planning to further hurt our Country. Actually, other than her usual complaining that I’m a terrible person, she wasn’t bad. Still praying! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

The president’s tweets prompted some to wonder whether he ought to get to work.

don’t u have a fuckin job https://t.co/XVtDCLmE9Y — darth™ (@darth) March 31, 2020

When Pelosi was asked on Morning Joe about the fact that she & Trump haven't talked in months, she said they talk thru TV appearances like that one, that he'd be watching.

Sure enuf, he was But she probably didn't expect to be accused of "planning to further hurt our Country." https://t.co/cTTaRXNJyh — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 31, 2020

@realDonaldTrump we are in the middle of a pandemic. Why are you watching TV? https://t.co/rlafjUkfVS — Joshua Ryan Myers (@jrmyers3) March 31, 2020

Good to see you are still focused on the crisis at hand. — 🦅Mark Hartig🇺🇸 (@markhartig) March 31, 2020

Obviously working hard and laser-focused on helping Americans get through this tough time. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) March 31, 2020

You are a terrible person. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 31, 2020

Well, she was 💯 correct that the only way to communicate with you is through television. God help us all. — Jack Laffey (@laffeylaw) March 31, 2020

Looks like this deadly virus hasn't changed your routine one bit. Still hate-watching certain shows. And getting policy advice from Fox & Friends. — Leonbergers (@leonbergers) March 31, 2020

Trump would like you to know he has time to watch television and throw insults on social media. Working hard for the people. — Troy Dignon (@troydignon) March 31, 2020

The president is sitting around watching TV again! Resign already! — JschllN (@jschlln) March 31, 2020

Imagine if @realDonaldTrump put as much effort to combating the coronavirus as he does watching TV and rage tweeting. #DoNothingDonald https://t.co/ZwCu94cpl1 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) March 31, 2020

Why the hell are you sitting around just watching tv???? People around country are working 24/7 to slow the spread of this virus and you are live tweeting tv shows and rage tweeting. You are useless! — franklyscarlet Stay the [email protected]@k Home (@pjp195501) March 31, 2020

We know you spend more time watching tv than working. — StormKitty (@StormKitty4) March 31, 2020