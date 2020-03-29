‘You downplayed the threat’: ABC host chews out Larry Kudlow for calling the virus ‘contained’
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, on Sunday defended calling the novel coronavirus outbreak “contained” just days before large swaths of the country were forced to shelter inside their homes.
In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked the White House adviser why he was predicting “weeks, not months” of economic turmoil due to the global pandemic.
“How can you be sure this economic tragedy won’t be longterm if there’s not a guarantee people will have jobs to return to?” Raddatz said. “I don’t see how it can be just weeks.”
“Well, listen, I say that — weeks — it could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks,” Kudlow replied. “I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully. That’s what some of the science experts have been telling us. I don’t know if they’ll be right.”
Raddatz interrupted to point out that Kudlow had called the COVID-19 outbreak “contained” in an interview on CNBC.
“It was just a month ago you told CNBC that you thought the virus was contained in the country even though doctors were warning otherwise,” Raddatz observed. “You also downplayed the threat of a long-lasting economic tragedy.”
“Why should people trust you?” the ABC News host wondered.
“I’m as good as the facts are,” Kudlow replied. “And at the time I made the statement, the facts were [that the virus was] contained, the president had just put the travel restrictions on China. And a lot of people agreed with me. A lot of people felt that the flu was worse than this virus.”
“But as soon as the facts changed, we changed our whole posture,” he insisted
Watch the video below from ABC News.
As US coronavirus testing lags, scientists say we need better tests to get back to normal
Despite the United States' struggles to test patients for the COVID-19 coronavirus, medical experts say the country will need an entirely different type of test to end statewide lockdowns and let people return to work.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Though the US has ramped up testing nationwide, the availability of the tests remains insufficient to meet the growing demand. Undeterred by the delays in identifying confirmed cases, President Donald Trump is already pushing to "reopen the country." The medical experts on the White House coronavirus task force agree that while his timeline of restarting the economy by Easter is "aspirational," the country cannot remain on lockdown forever. In order to begin letting people return to work, however, medical experts say the US will need to learn more about coronavirus immunity and develop a "serological test," sometimes called an "antibody test," to identify people who have already recovered.
Dr. Birx refuses to say whether lockdown should continue: ‘I’m going to share it with the president’
Federal coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said that "every metro area" should expect an outbreak equivalent to New York.
"What I wanted to be very clear on is every metro area should assume that they could have an outbreak equivalent to New York, and do everything right now to prevent it," Birx told Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press.
Todd pressed Birx on whether Americans should be prepared for the national recommendations for a lockdown to continue.
But the doctor refused to answer.
"What is your recommendation?" Todd asked. "What recommendation are you going to be giving to them or are you not sharing that with us?"
Pelosi drops the mic on Trump over his COVID-19 pandemic failures: ‘As the president fiddles, people are dying’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was unsparing in her criticism of Donald Trump and spoke bluntly of his failures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
"First let me say how sad it is that ever since the president's signing of the [stimulus] bill, the number of deaths reported has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in our country," the California Democrat began. "This is such a very, very sad time for us. So we should be taking every precaution. The president? His denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it -- his continued delay in getting equipment to where it's needed is deadly."