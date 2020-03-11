‘Your family hates you’: Self-quarantined GOP ‘monster’ blasted for joking about giving Justice Ginsburg coronavirus

One of the Republican lawmakers who self-quarantined after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient joked about exposing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the contagion — and he was met with furious outrage.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), whose own siblings endorsed his Democratic opponent in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) each chose to isolate themselves as a precaution after meeting an individual at CPAC who was later diagnosed with the virus.

The Arizona Republican joked on Twitter about scheduling a joint meeting with Cruz and Ginsburg, who turns 87 on Sunday and has recently battled cancer — placing her among the most vulnerable populations in the outbreak.

Fact check: there is no truth to the rumor that @SenTedCruz and I asked for a joint meeting with Justice Ginsburg. @ChrisPlanteShow Good one. #thatsnotnice — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 11, 2020

Gosar’s attempted joke fell flat, and social media users said they understood why his siblings urged voters to reject him.

You’re a monster. God will judge you. — jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) March 11, 2020

When you tweet this as a joke but everyone reading it knows you’re the type of person who would do something like this. — politicalaundry (@politicalaundry) March 11, 2020

Now I see why your siblings made that ad about you. — Norma Loquendi (@nloquendi) March 11, 2020

Your entire family hates you. They know you best. — J Mohr (@TreyMojo) March 11, 2020

Where is the Chief Justice’s comment about this? — GB (@gopalbx) March 11, 2020

I'm praying VERY HARD about your health right now — Kelly 💯 (@cornax) March 11, 2020

Were you born this vile or did it develop later on — Ellen Weinstein (@cagney1991) March 11, 2020

Wow, you're evil. — Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020

The joke is that people with pre existing conditions are more likely to die if you irresponsibly expose them to risk. That’s the joke. As Jesus always said, “blessed are the powerful, for they are just so funny about infectious disease.” — Colin Brady (@co1inbrady) March 11, 2020

This dude has three kids. That’s three more people besides his own siblings that probably hate him. I hope he didn’t set up a meeting with them. — 👩🏻 (@hyteksgirl) March 11, 2020

Liberals virtue-signal, to show off how good they are. Conservatives vice-signal, to show off how evil they are. It's due to the culture of empathy that liberalism creates, vs the culture of cruelty that early fascism creates. — Jody Weitzman 🗽🌐 (@JodyWeitzman) March 11, 2020

A great example of why this Republican is voting Democrat. — Jody Dean (@DFWJodyDean) March 11, 2020

There is nothing funny about this. You monster. — Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) March 11, 2020

They’ll know you’re a Christian by your love. — Joel Guerry (@GuerryEthan) March 11, 2020

I'm really confused about why your mom took your side over your siblings' in the election commercial thing. — Lucy Haines (@lucy_haines) March 11, 2020

