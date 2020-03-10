‘Your father can barely talk!’ Donald Trump Jr diagnoses Joe Biden with Alzheimer’s – and it blows up in his face

President Donald Trump’s eldest son tried to diagnose Joe Biden with Alzheimer’s disease — and social media users let him have it.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a video of Biden telling a man he was “full of sh*t” for claiming he wanted to end Second Amendment rights, and the president’s son claimed that was evidence of cognitive impairment.

“From the Alzheimers association webpage,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “‘Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.'”

“A 50 year career politician doesn’t snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue,” he added.

From the Alzheimers association webpage "Aggressive or angry behaviors may occur in people with Alzheimer's or other dementias" A 50 year career politician doesn't snap back this way to a blue collar guy asking him a reasonable question given his parties stance on the issue. https://t.co/A6ZOee6TkM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 10, 2020

That launched a fusillade of fury and ridicule.

Uh, take a look at your daddy. — Philip Dangler (@phildangler) March 10, 2020

Your father can barely talk. — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) March 10, 2020

Then your father has had this shit for years. — Produkt (@ProduKtJRG) March 10, 2020

In the future the word "Trump" will be used as a shorthand way to describe a person who is an incompetent, lying, cruel sociopath. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 10, 2020

buddy this is a can of worms you ought not open — Mike B (@MadHominem) March 10, 2020

Seriously, @DonaldJTrumpJr is one of the most heartless, cruel people on Twitter.

Like his father. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) March 10, 2020

Actually, Alzheimer’s can lead to behavior that’s more juvenile. Like your old man. — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) March 10, 2020

You pushing Putin's narrative now? Good for you — Supply Side Gaslighting (@82_and_0) March 10, 2020

In fairness, your dad exhibits the same behavior. — Jimmy Groetz (@JimmyGroetz) March 10, 2020

You mean like daddy at a hate rally? — sherry cummings (@sherlou710) March 10, 2020

When #DementiaDon is your daddy you should probably just be quiet — Stacy~TheUSAisBroken (@StacyLoveLife) March 10, 2020

Omg. Dude. Watch some dad videos of late. — REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) March 10, 2020