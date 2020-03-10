Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re a monster!’ Stephen Colbert rips Trump for bragging about coronavirus response

Published

2 hours ago

on

Stephen Colbert ripped President Donald Trump for downplaying the coronavirus outbreak as Americans die and the stock market tumbles.

The “Late Night” host pointed to Trump’s tweet Monday comparing the virus to the flu, and offering misleading statistics about the spread of coronavirus.

“Okay, let me think about that,” Colbert said. “You’re a monster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s the thing,” Colbert added. “We can criticize Trump’s golfing and tweeting, but when he hunkers down and focuses on the problem, that’s when he really sucks.”

Colbert then bashed Trump for rambling about his “super genius” uncle who taught at MIT, which the president suggested made him qualified to handle the outbreak.

“I don’t care how smart your uncle was,” Colbert said. “Epidemiology is not genetic. You don’t get your mother’s eyes and your father’s PhD. Knowledge does not get passed down in the family. That’s why, no matter how much we all know it now, future generations are going to have to learn for themselves that you’re an idiot.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Brutal Wall Street Journal op-ed blasts Trump for his ‘chaotic’ response to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

In a startlingly frank attack on Donald Trump, a Wall Street Journal contributor blasted the president for thinking he could bluff his way through the coronavirus pandemic that is currently paralyzing the country.

As columnist Walter Russell Mead put it, "The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest challenge Donald Trump has ever faced," before adding, "As he has done in other crises, the president is stalling for time as he processes the nature of the threat and tests rhetorical and policy responses to it. But unlike human political adversaries, the coronavirus isn’t something he can bluff, threaten or placate."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign cancelling fundraisers — but refusing to admit it’s over coronavirus concerns

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

In recent days, multiple fundraiser events featuring surrogates of President Donald Trump have been delayed or canceled for supposed "scheduling conflicts."

However, looking at these events, a pattern emerges: there appears to have been a risk of coronavirus exposure.

For example, First Lady Melania Trump canceled a fundraiser that was set to take place in Beverly Hills, California next week. This occurred around the same time that Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency over coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America needs to talk about the new book that says lacking a college degree might kill you

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

One thing that’s been really striking about the long-running (too-long-running?) series of Democratic presidential debates is how many hours have been spent jawboning about universal health care plans like “Medicare for All” and how little time has been spent debating something else that could save tens of thousands of American lives.That thing is universal higher education, which — unfortunately — is often simplified by friend and foe alike into “free college.”OK, so most people agree that it should be easier and less expensive to attend college, in an economy where a diploma is frequently de... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image