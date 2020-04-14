Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A complete abomination’: Hedge funds claim they’re distressed small businesses — and demand COVID-19 bailout cash

Published

1 min ago

on

When you think of small businesses in desperate need of federal loans, you probably picture mom-and-pop restaurants and retail operations.

However, Bloomberg reports that some hedge funds are filing for emergency low-interest loans by claiming to be small businesses in a bid to score cash authorized by Congress as part of its $2 trillion economic relief package.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since early April, law firms have hosted Webinars and sent out alerts, and accounting firms have reached out to clients, all with the goal of explaining how they might be able to tap into the Paycheck Protection Program,” Bloomberg reports. “Some hedge funds already have applied, filling out forms to show they have fewer than 500 employees and certifying the ‘current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations.'”

Of course, just because hedge funds employ few people does not make them small from an economic standpoint.

Donald Motschwiller, head of trading firm First New York, tells Bloomberg that he’s considering requesting bailout funds to pay his workers’ salaries, even though his company runs nearly $3 billion in assets.

But Nate Koppikar, a partner at San Francisco-based money manager Orso Partners, said that no hedge fund should be taking advantage of a program designed to help Main Street businesses, not Wall Street fat cats.

“It’s a complete abomination,” he said of hedge funds applying for the loans.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Professor unleashes on corporations who want capitalism when things are good and socialism when it’s bad

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Podcaster and professor Scott Galloway went off during an appearance with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday.

He explained that we call workers like grocery store employees, Amazon warehouse workers and others "essential" employees, we don't actually treat them as all that essential.

"Well, then let's walk through this," said Ruhle. "Take Amazon. Take Walmart. Last year it was Bernie Sanders who went to the Walmart annual meeting arguing that someone from the labor force should have a seat on the board. He didn't get laughed out of the building but certainly didn't get any traction, and now here we are. Those are two of the only companies out there whose stock is up this year, and to people who don't benefit are those people in the stores stocking the shelves."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Furious Nebraskans blame GOP governor for surge in COVID-19 cases after refusal to issue stay at home order

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Nebraska health officials and the public are frightened about the sudden surge of coronavirus cases in the state and are furious with Republican Gov. Peter Ricketts for being one of the few governors in the country to refuse to issue stay at home orders.

The report notes that Grand Island in Hall County has, for some reason, been hit hard with COVID-19 cases which have alarmed not only residents in the area but health officials who have been asking for additional restrictions beyond shutting down schools and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US officials flagged safety concerns at Wuhan lab two years before coronavirus emerged: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Two years before coronavirus made international headlines, U.S. embassy officials visited a bioscience lab in Wuhan, China. What they saw there reportedly alarmed them so much that they sent two official warnings back to Washington, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

A leaked cable obtained by the Post highlights poor management and safety issues at the lab -- and one notable concern was for the lab's research on bat coronaviruses.

“The cable tells us that there have long been concerns about the possibility of the threat to public health that came from this lab’s research, if it was not being adequately conducted and protected," says University of California at Berkeley research scientist Xiao Qiang.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image