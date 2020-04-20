‘A lot of people love me’: Trump loses his temper when Yamiche Alcindor challenges his slow coronavirus response
At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefings, PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Donald Trump whether his slow coronavirus response has led to more deaths than there would have been. Trump swiftly lost his temper and began hectoring her.
“A lot of people love me … to the best of my knowledge, I won,” said Trump.
When asked about rallies he held in February and March, Trump lied, “I don’t know anything about rallies. I haven’t left the White House in months, except to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort … Why was Nancy Pelosi holding a street fair in Chinatown?”
Watch below:
TRUMP: I took coronavirus very seriously
ALCINDOR: You held rallies in February and March
TRUMP: I haven't left the White House in months
ALCINDOR: You held a rally in March
TRUMP: Did I hold a rally? I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/MPDK8lZAeD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020