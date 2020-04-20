‘A lot of people love me’: Trump loses his temper when Yamiche Alcindor challenges his slow coronavirus response

A new idea experimental medicine is starting to gain traction in the age of coronavirus, though in ordinary times, it wouldn’t even be under consideration.

It comes down to this question: Should researchers working on a vaccine for COVID-19 recruit human test subjects who will be intentionally exposed to the deadly disease?

It’s a fraught question, but it’s worth taking seriously. The world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus, and the best way to stop the pandemic is a vaccine, which will likely take more than a year to develop.

Typically, vaccines are tested in randomized controlled trials that monitor at least two groups: one group who received a potential vaccine, and another that received merely a placebo. The subjects are allowed to carry out their lives, with the researchers periodically checking in on their health status. If the recipients of the vaccine can be shown to have had a significantly smaller risk of contracting the disease in question at the end of a trial period, without a significant number developing serious side effects from the vaccine, then it can be deemed a success.