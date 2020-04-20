Quantcast
‘A lot of people love me’: Trump loses his temper when Yamiche Alcindor challenges his slow coronavirus response

Published

47 mins ago

on

At Monday’s coronavirus task force press briefings, PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked President Donald Trump whether his slow coronavirus response has led to more deaths than there would have been. Trump swiftly lost his temper and began hectoring her.

“A lot of people love me … to the best of my knowledge, I won,” said Trump.

When asked about rallies he held in February and March, Trump lied, “I don’t know anything about rallies. I haven’t left the White House in months, except to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort … Why was Nancy Pelosi holding a street fair in Chinatown?”

Watch below:


A disturbing plan for an anti-lockdown protest in New York went up in smoke

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Far-right groups opposed to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders have been protesting at small rallies and demonstrations in different parts of the United States, some of which are reportedly funded by right-wing donors. An anti-shutdown rally was announced for Sunday on New York City’s Staten Island, but according to the SILive website, no one showed up — except the New York Police Department (NYPD).

This usually ‘unthinkable’ idea could be the key to getting a COVID-19 vaccine fast

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

A new idea experimental medicine is starting to gain traction in the age of coronavirus, though in ordinary times, it wouldn’t even be under consideration.

It comes down to this question: Should researchers working on a vaccine for COVID-19 recruit human test subjects who will be intentionally exposed to the deadly disease?

It’s a fraught question, but it’s worth taking seriously. The world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus, and the best way to stop the pandemic is a vaccine, which will likely take more than a year to develop.

Typically, vaccines are tested in randomized controlled trials that monitor at least two groups: one group who received a potential vaccine, and another that received merely a placebo. The subjects are allowed to carry out their lives, with the researchers periodically checking in on their health status. If the recipients of the vaccine can be shown to have had a significantly smaller risk of contracting the disease in question at the end of a trial period, without a significant number developing serious side effects from the vaccine, then it can be deemed a success.

Trump was warned of COVID-19’s deadly potential by more than a dozen US officials working at WHO: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump’s talking points in defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic is that no one could have seen such a crisis coming. But in fact, many within his administration, including from top economic adviser Peter Navarro and intelligence officials, were sounding the alarm and warning that a major storm was brewing. Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the deadly potential of COVID-19 in a foreboding Jan. 27 op-ed for USA today.

