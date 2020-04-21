A stunning reversal: Trump’s approval plummets among older Americans as he pushes to ‘re-open’ despite COVID-19 crisis

Older Americans have broken sharply with President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morning Consult tracked surveys showing that people older than 65 strongly believe — by a 6-to-1 margin — that the government should focus more on addressing the spread of coronavirus than on restarting the economy.
As the president signals that he wants to reopen states before their governors and public health experts recommend as responsible, older Americans are losing their support for him.
Senior citizens approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak in mid-March at a higher rate than any other group, with a net approval of plus-19.
But Morning Consult found that approval had drained away by 20 points over the past month — and now their support is lower than any age group besides 18- to 29-year olds.
Congressional support on coronavirus has fallen 22 points from a poll taken at the end of March, shortly after a $2 trillion stimulus package was signed into law.
Polls suggest Americans feel a sense of urgency for additional action, with nine in 10 voters saying that an emergency funding bill should be a priority for Congress.
Voters of both parties agree, by at least a 20-point margin, that coronavirus relief should be the top priority for lawmakers, who are reportedly nearing a deal with the Trump administration on a $450 billion relief package.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.