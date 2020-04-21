Quantcast
Connect with us

A stunning reversal: Trump’s approval plummets among older Americans as he pushes to ‘re-open’ despite COVID-19 crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

Older Americans have broken sharply with President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning Consult tracked surveys showing that people older than 65 strongly believe — by a 6-to-1 margin — that the government should focus more on addressing the spread of coronavirus than on restarting the economy.

As the president signals that he wants to reopen states before their governors and public health experts recommend as responsible, older Americans are losing their support for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizens approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak in mid-March at a higher rate than any other group, with a net approval of plus-19.

But Morning Consult found that approval had drained away by 20 points over the past month — and now their support is lower than any age group besides 18- to 29-year olds.

Congressional support on coronavirus has fallen 22 points from a poll taken at the end of March, shortly after a $2 trillion stimulus package was signed into law.

Polls suggest Americans feel a sense of urgency for additional action, with nine in 10 voters saying that an emergency funding bill should be a priority for Congress.

Voters of both parties agree, by at least a 20-point margin, that coronavirus relief should be the top priority for lawmakers, who are reportedly nearing a deal with the Trump administration on a $450 billion relief package.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump White House sidelining Surgeon General following his comments on the threat that COVID-19 poses for communities of color: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is African-American, has recently spoken out about racial health disparities and the threat that people of color face in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Politico’s Dan Diamond reports, Adam is being sidelined by the Trump Administration.

Diamond observes, “The Trump Administration took Surgeon General Jerome Adams off television last week after his controversial remarks on COVID-19’s threat to minorities, silencing the White House’s loudest voice on racial disparities even as concerns mount about risks to communities of color. Adams made just one TV appearance last week, a steep decline from the ten-plus TV appearances he made the prior week on programs like ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ CBS’ ‘This Morning’ and NBC’s ‘Today Show.’”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s unhinged attack mystifies GOP governor: ‘Somehow he got confused in the press conference’

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump recently attacked him because he "got confused" during a press briefing.

During an interview with Hogan on Fox News, host Sandra Smith noted that Trump had lashed out at Hogan at Monday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. The president's attack came just a day after the governor complained about the federal government's failure to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Utah man arrested for vowing ‘civil war’ against local mayor if COVID-19 lockdown didn’t immediately end

Published

41 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

A man in Utah has been arrested for vowing to start a "civil war" in Salt Lake City unless its mayor agrees to end lockdown policies that were designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a 58-year-old man was arrested last week after he called the office of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and said that he would work to "forcibly remove" her from office unless she ended the lockdown.

"There's a protest tomorrow and if things don't change, a civil war is coming, and the police can't stop me," he also said in his phone call.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image