A stunning reversal: Trump’s approval plummets among older Americans as he pushes to ‘re-open’ despite COVID-19 crisis

Older Americans have broken sharply with President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning Consult tracked surveys showing that people older than 65 strongly believe — by a 6-to-1 margin — that the government should focus more on addressing the spread of coronavirus than on restarting the economy.

As the president signals that he wants to reopen states before their governors and public health experts recommend as responsible, older Americans are losing their support for him.

Senior citizens approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak in mid-March at a higher rate than any other group, with a net approval of plus-19.

But Morning Consult found that approval had drained away by 20 points over the past month — and now their support is lower than any age group besides 18- to 29-year olds.

Congressional support on coronavirus has fallen 22 points from a poll taken at the end of March, shortly after a $2 trillion stimulus package was signed into law.

Polls suggest Americans feel a sense of urgency for additional action, with nine in 10 voters saying that an emergency funding bill should be a priority for Congress.

Voters of both parties agree, by at least a 20-point margin, that coronavirus relief should be the top priority for lawmakers, who are reportedly nearing a deal with the Trump administration on a $450 billion relief package.