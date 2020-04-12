‘A war zone’: Tijuana hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients
TIJUANA, Mexico — Inside Tijuana emergency rooms and hospitals, defeated healthcare professionals are working double and triple shifts, without the equipment they need, as their colleagues fall sick, one after another.Patients are being treated in receiving areas and lobbies while doctors and nurses say they lack the staffing, ventilators and testing to properly care for them.At least 14 health care professionals have tested positive for COVID-19 and two are in intensive care across the state, Baja California officials confirmed Thursday.“Leaving the hospital today, I felt like I was leaving a…
Atlanta man tried to sell nonexistent face masks to VA in $750 million scheme
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man caught the attention of federal investigators after he allegedly tried to scam the Department of Veterans Affairs out of $750 million by offering to sell millions of face masks that didn’t exist.Christopher Parris, 39, was arrested Friday on a wire fraud charge in the alleged coronavirus scheme, the Department of Justice said in a news release. He’s accused of trying to sell 125 million respirator masks and other personal protective equipment to the VA in exchange for large upfront payments.He made several false representations in order to convince the VA to order 125 ... (more…)
GOP governor busts Trump for lying about states not needing supplies: ‘The president was on the call’
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday suggested that the president of the United States had not told the truth when he said that states have all the medical supplies that they need.
During an interview on ABC, host Martha Raddatz noted that Trump had recently downplayed the need for personal protective gear for health care workers.
"We're in great shape with ventilators," Trump said on Friday. "We're in great shape with protective clothing. We have additional plane loads coming in but we're not getting any calls from governors at this moment... We're getting very few calls from governors or anybody else."
First batch of stimulus payments has arrived in some of our bank accounts: IRS
Americans are starting to see the first wave of payments from the coronavirusstimulus package,the IRS said in a tweeton Saturday.“#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Paymentsinto taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the tweet said.#IRSdeposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRSupdates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9Vpic.twitter.com/2bSHOTj... (more…)