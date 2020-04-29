‘Absolute fantasy’: Meghan McCain rips up Jared Kushner’s claims about ‘rocking’ economy by July

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain blew up Jared Kushner’s claims that the U.S. economy would be “rocking” again by July.
The White House adviser and President Donald Trump appeared Wednesday on “Fox & Friends,” where he boasted that the administration’s coronavirus response had been a success and promised to restore the economy by midsummer.
“I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal,” Kushner told Fox News, “and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.”
The conservative McCain said the COVID-19 crisis would continue through November’s election, and argued that its impact on U.S. life remains unknown.
“I think this is sort of a wait-and-see moment when it comes to the economy,” McCain said. “As I said yesterday, this is all going to rely on how the COVID crisis plays out, and just how vast the economic impact is. Jared Kushner this morning said he thinks the economy will be up and booming by July. I think that is an absolute fantasy.”
“July isn’t that far away,” she added. “I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to go to my doctor’s office with my husband in July, when I get a screening — everybody knows I’m pregnant. So the idea is that we’re going to be up and booming and going to movies and concerts and things like that is an utter fantasy. [The election] will ultimately hinge on what happens with this COVID crisis.”
In what's being called an "unprecedented coalition," workers from Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and FedEx are planning to walk out of work this Friday to protest what they say is their employers’ record profits while ignoring workers' safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are acting in conjunction with workers at Amazon, Target, Instacart and other companies for International Worker’s Day to show solidarity with other essential workers in our struggle for better protections and benefits in the pandemic,” Whole Foods employee Daniel Steinbrook told The Intercept.
A 17-year-old girl in Lancaster, Texas, has become the city's first coronavirus-related death, KDFW reports.
Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber died in the ER on Saturday before she was admitted to the hospital. She was not known to have any underlying health conditions.
“She passed on Saturday,” Lancaster high school principal Eleanor Webb said. “Friday evening, she was on the phone telling her teacher that she didn’t feel well. She was sorry that her assignment was late. But as soon as she felt better, she was going to get her assignment in. We’re talking about an exceptional student. We’re talking about a baby who was in a class of her own.”