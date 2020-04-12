Quantcast
Adam Schiff drops the hammer on Trump’s COVID-19 bumbling: ‘It’s very hard to congressionally mandate competence’

Appearing remotely on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) served notice on Donald Trump that there will be a Congressional investigation into his administration’s bumbling coronavirus response and then took a shot out the president’s management abilities.

“We are passing bill after bill, appropriating the money, making sure we can buy the protective gear, that we have the money for ventilators and that we can accelerate the timetable for production,” Schiff explained. “But it is very hard for Congress to force the administration to spend money in a sensible fashion or sometimes even just spend it at all. If the president won’t really invoke the Defense Production Act and won’t use the teeth that it gives them to compel industries to produce these and do it now, it’s very hard for the Congress to insist on that without taking time.”

“In terms of forcing the administration to act cohesively, to try to reconcile the these, you know, three or four or five task forces in the administration that seem to be at odds with each other to handle this in a more rational way so you don’t have states bidding against other states and then outbid by the federal government for protective gear, it is very hard to congressionally mandate competence when the administration is incompetent,” he added.

