Almost 600 Theodore Roosevelt sailors have COVID-19: US Navy
SAN DIEGO — Four sailors on the San-Diego based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt are in the hospital with COVID-19, the Navy said Tuesday. One is in intensive care.The hospital admissions come the day after a member of the crew died of complications of the virus after four days in the ICU. The Defense Department has not released the name of the sailor.The Navy also said Tuesday that 589 of the Roosevelt’s crew have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. More than 4,000 of the crew have moved off the ship into housing on Guam, either in private homes or hotels.The San Diego-based carrier…
New York City’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 in revised count
NEW YORK — More than 10,000 people have died in New York City due to coronavirus, under a revised count that factors in “probable” cases that were previously excluded from the grim toll, the Health Department revealed Tuesday.The new count includes 6,589 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, along with 3,778 individuals whose death certificates listed the virus as their cause of death even though there was no known test for them — making a total of 10,367 deaths as of Monday.The city reported another 8,184 deaths between March 11 and Monday that were not known to be confirmed ... (more…)
After Monday rebuke, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praises DeVos company for coronavirus donations
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Tuesday praising a DeVos family company for donations of personal protection equipment in the fight against coronavirus, one day after slamming Betsy DeVos, a member of the Republican administration of President Donald Trump.“Amway has really stepped up to help keep Kent County families and health care workers safe during this time,” Whitmer said in a news release. “I’m eager to work with them and every other business that wants to contribute their time and machinery to helping us fight this virus.”On Monday, Whitmer criticized... (more…)
Wells Fargo profits collapse as it sets aside $3 billion to weather coronavirus crisis
Wells Fargo’s first quarter profits suffered as the bank set aside billions to gird for the effect the ongoing economic shutdown will have on the world economy.The bank posted 1 cent of earnings per share for the first quarter, down from $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The bank is preparing for defaults from businesses and consumers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.“We have entered into a world we have never seen before,” CEO Charlie Scharf said on an earnings call. “There are many unknowns.”The San Francisco-based bank was one of the first banks to post earnings s... (more…)