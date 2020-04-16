Quantcast
Connect with us

Anonymous GOP group targets Republican senator accused of shady stock deals

Published

25 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that an anonymous GOP political group is soliciting donors to take out Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who has come under fire for suspicious stock selloffs while receiving classified briefings on the coronavirus — and help replace her with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

“Loeffler is the party establishment’s pick to stay in the Senate seat in 2020, even as she faces a primary challenge from Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump loyalist with significant grassroots appeal. Loeffler enjoys the full-throated backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his well-heeled political machine and Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the seat in December,” wrote Lachlan Markey. “A new group has now entered the fray, and it’s trying to even the odds in a way that allows its financial backers to avoid the ire of McConnell, Kemp, and their formidable allies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group, Georgia Is Not for Sale, has only spent about $5,000 on Facebook ads so far. But according to a solicitation sent to potential donors and obtained by PAY DIRT, it has plans for a larger and more aggressive media operation, including more ‘widespread digital advertising investments’ and ‘television and other mass media advertisements,'” continued the report. “It’s offering donors ‘investment opportunities to sponsor’ those ad campaigns. And one of its selling points is that those donors can make those ‘investment opportunities’ without having to reveal their names.”

The group will attempt to boost Collins while attacking Loeffler’s ethics scandal — and through anonymity, will entice donors who would otherwise fear alienating members of Republican leadership.

You can read more here (requires subscription).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump acknowledges that anti-lockdown protests are being staged by his supporters

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump acknowledged to reporters that many of the protesters who turned out in states like Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky to demand anti-coronavirus lockdowns end are supporters of his presidency.

"They seem to be protesters that like me," said Trump.

Trump on the anti-restrictions protesters: "They seem to be protesters that like me." (Indeed, there were MAGA hats and Trump flags in Michigan.)

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 16, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet reacts to Trump’s claim that COVID-19 has already peaked: ‘There is no victory here’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump told the nation at his latest press briefing that the curve has flattened and the peak of new cases has already passed — something that may be true in many parts of the country, but that is still not the case in every state and doesn't guarantee it is safe to return to normal activity.

President Trump: "Our experts say the curve has flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us."

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 16, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anonymous GOP group targets Republican senator accused of shady stock deals

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that an anonymous GOP political group is soliciting donors to take out Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who has come under fire for suspicious stock selloffs while receiving classified briefings on the coronavirus — and help replace her with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

"Loeffler is the party establishment’s pick to stay in the Senate seat in 2020, even as she faces a primary challenge from Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump loyalist with significant grassroots appeal. Loeffler enjoys the full-throated backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his well-heeled political machine and Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the seat in December," wrote Lachlan Markey. "A new group has now entered the fray, and it’s trying to even the odds in a way that allows its financial backers to avoid the ire of McConnell, Kemp, and their formidable allies."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image