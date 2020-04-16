Anonymous GOP group targets Republican senator accused of shady stock deals

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that an anonymous GOP political group is soliciting donors to take out Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who has come under fire for suspicious stock selloffs while receiving classified briefings on the coronavirus — and help replace her with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

“Loeffler is the party establishment’s pick to stay in the Senate seat in 2020, even as she faces a primary challenge from Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump loyalist with significant grassroots appeal. Loeffler enjoys the full-throated backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his well-heeled political machine and Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the seat in December,” wrote Lachlan Markey. “A new group has now entered the fray, and it’s trying to even the odds in a way that allows its financial backers to avoid the ire of McConnell, Kemp, and their formidable allies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group, Georgia Is Not for Sale, has only spent about $5,000 on Facebook ads so far. But according to a solicitation sent to potential donors and obtained by PAY DIRT, it has plans for a larger and more aggressive media operation, including more ‘widespread digital advertising investments’ and ‘television and other mass media advertisements,'” continued the report. “It’s offering donors ‘investment opportunities to sponsor’ those ad campaigns. And one of its selling points is that those donors can make those ‘investment opportunities’ without having to reveal their names.”

The group will attempt to boost Collins while attacking Loeffler’s ethics scandal — and through anonymity, will entice donors who would otherwise fear alienating members of Republican leadership.

You can read more here (requires subscription).