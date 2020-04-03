Anti-science Christians who went ‘all in’ for Trump bear responsibility for COVID-19 crisis: religious extremism expert
Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, the author of a widely shared New York Times article on the dangerous rise of religious nationalism lambasted religious leaders who are still holding public services when the government is advising social isolation and claimed they are making things worse for the rest of the country.
Speaking with the host, Katherine Stewart, who is also the author of the book “The Power Worshipers,” explained that years of anti-science rhetoric from the predominately rightwing evangelical movement is a contributing factor as to why the country is in the throes of a deadly pandemic that may lead to over 250,000 deaths.
“You have a New York Times op-ed titled ‘The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science Is Crippling our Coronavirus Response,'” the host began. “Walk us through your thinking a little bit. What do you mean by that?”
“My concern here is not with any particular religious creed, but with a political movement that often cloaks itself in religious rhetoric,” Stewart began. “There are a number of ways where the religious right bears responsibility for the incompetence in our national response. First and foremost, the anti-science culture that rejects the evidence of science, rejects expertise and critical thinking, and that has obviously contributed to our ability to address this issue and this crisis in an evidence-based fashion.”
“Misinformation is rife in these sort of hyper-conservative and also highly politicized religious communities that were all in for Trump,” she added. “Secondly, and this is becoming unfortunately incredibly obvious right now, we have a poorly developed collective infrastructure, the kind of infrastructure you need, the path to a collective response to a collective crisis. That is a consequence of far right-wing economic policies and religious nationalism bears some implication — is implicated in that, too.”
“The movement has allied itself completely with a kind of libertarian far-right economic wing of the Republican Party,” she elaborated. “So it shares some of the blame that falls on that group. Religious nationalists have also supported politicians and policies that have led to the privatization of health care and the hollowing out of the social safety net.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump wasted any 2020 re-election advantage he had with his COVID-19 floundering: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis stated that whatever advantage Donald Trump may have had as a sitting president seeking re-election is long gone after botching the government's job to protect the health and safety of Americans from the now-exploding coronavirus public health crisis.
According to the longtime political observer, the COVID-19 crisis has the president back on his heels and spending his days defending his reeling administration from criticism as the country shuts down and thousand die when, in normal circumstances, he would be out on the road touting his achievements and attacking his potential opponents.
2020 Election
Trump suggests he’s open to calling Joe Biden and asking him for advice on coronavirus
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump is considering taking up former Vice President Joe Biden on his offer to set up a phone call and discuss the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Addressing a reporter’s question if Trump would be open to such a conversation, the president said during Wednesday’s press briefing that he would “absolutely” take Biden’s call if he were to ring him," wrote Hanna Trudo. "'I'd love to speak to him, sure,' said Trump, who, despite routinely mocking the presumptive Democratic nominee's mental acuity and tagging him, for months, as 'sleepy Joe,' said he's 'always found him to be a nice guy.'"
2020 Election
Holding the Wisconsin primary looks ‘absolutely foolish’ after DNC postpones Milwaukee convention
"The DNC is delaying a convention that was set to take place in Wisconsin in July. But the Democratic governor and Republican legislature there won't move—or cancel the in-person portion of—a primary that's happening there next Tuesday."
The Democratic National Convention scheduled for this July in Milwaukee has been pushed back to August due to public health concerns about the coronavirus outbreak even as Wisconsin is forging ahead with plans to have statewide elections—including party primaries—next week on April 7 despite concerns raised by public health officials and voting rights advocates.