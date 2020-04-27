Are people with pets less likely to die if they catch the coronavirus?
Because COVID-19 is a relatively new strain of a coronavirus, there has not been any research published about whether people with pets are less likely to die from contracting the virus.
However, I study animal and human interaction, and I’m aware of a great deal of research suggesting that people with pets are generally healthier and recover from illnesses faster than people without companion animals.
A brief history of pets
Evidence of people keeping pets, or companion animals, has been linked all the way back to early Egyptian times, some 5,000 years ago. One study found evidence of companion dogs going back to over 16,000 years ago in Belgium.
Today, pets live in households around the world.
Dogs are the most popular type of pet worldwide, but the exact numbers are difficult to accurately count. In the United States, over 38% of households have at least one dog and over 25% have at least one cat.
Pets are even more popular in New Zealand, where 68% of homes reported having one.
Pets make the pandemic better
Fido and Fluffy help people stay active, socially and physically.
People who are healthy before catching a virus like the flu have an increased chance to fully recover.
People at greater risk of becoming infected with and suffering complications from the coronavirus include those with conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure. Regularly walking a pet dog, playing with a cat or engaging in the daily care of a companion animal can help to increase healthy behaviors, increasing the likelihood of recovering from serious illness.
One policy that has significantly affected people during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the social isolation, or “stay-at-home” orders, throughout the world. The majority of these orders encourage people to limit their contact with other people.
During stay-at-home periods, people are taking their dogs for walks, riding their horses, training their rabbits for agility tasks and generally building stronger emotional relationships with their pets. This may help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, especially during a global crisis.
So, having a pet may make people healthier – and being healthier may help them recover. And having a pet may also make stressful times a little easier to get through.
Clarissa M. Uttley, Associate Professor of Educational Leadership, Learning, and Curriculum, Plymouth University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Experts from around the world explain 7 things America needs to do before it can ‘restart’ the economy
Memo to America’s Governors:
From: ProPublica
Subject: Restarting the Economy
After insisting that he had absolute power to decide when to reopen the American economy, President Donald Trump has turned over to all of you what he initially called “the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”
Trump is often guilty of hyperbole, but he’s right in this case. Figuring out how and when to let people go back to work during an outbreak of life-threatening disease is the most consequential decision any of you will ever face. You’ve already seen the stakes in New York, New Jersey and Michigan. Get this wrong and thousands of people in your state will die. As the presidential election campaign heats up, count on the president to blast you for high unemployment rates in your state (you lifted restrictions too slowly) or clusters of deaths (you went too far, too soon).
COVID-19
Three Beijing activists missing after preserving virus articles online
Three Beijing-based internet activists have disappeared and are believed to be detained by police for archiving censored coronavirus news stories online, according to a relative.
China has faced criticism over its handling of the outbreak, including punishing whistleblowers who tried to warn about the new virus.
Chen Mei, Cai Wei and his girlfriend surnamed Tang -- who contributed to the crowd-sourced project on the software development platform GitHub -- went missing on April 19, according to Chen's brother Chen Kun.
The volunteer-driven project, named Terminus2049, preserved articles that were blocked or removed from mainland news outlets and social media by China's aggressive online censorship.
CNN
Trump is ‘tormented’ by how the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing his poll numbers: CNN’s John Harwood
President Donald Trump's behavior has grown even more erratic in recent days, highlighted by bizarre tweets about journalists who won "Noble" Prizes and angry attacks against Fox News.
CNN's John Berman on Monday asked reporter John Harwood for his take on why Trump has been lashing out seemingly at random, and Harwood said the president is simply at a loss about what else to do.