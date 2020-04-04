Bernie Sanders urged to end 2020 bid — by his own campaign manager and longtime strategist: Washington Post

Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders is receiving advice to quickly exit the 2020 presidential campaign, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“A small group of Bernie Sanders’s top aides and allies — including his campaign manager and his longtime strategist — have encouraged the independent senator from Vermont to consider withdrawing from the presidential race,” the newspaper reported, citing “two people with knowledge of the situation.”

The group reportedly includes longtime strategist Jeff Weaver, campaign manager Faiz Shakir, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

“Sanders himself has become more open to the prospect of dropping out, according to one of the people with knowledge of the situation and another close ally, especially if he suffers a significant defeat in Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary, which polls suggest Joe Biden will win handily,” The Post reported.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), however, is reportedly urging him to continue his bid.

“The split in Sanders’s inner circle to some degree reflects the hybrid nature of his political identity as both a traditional politician and a movement leader. Advisers with stronger ties to the Democratic Party have been more vocal in urging him to contemplate a withdrawal, while independent activists have been pushing for Sanders to remain in the race,” the newspaper reported.

