Biden demands Trump put aside ‘pettiness and ideology’ and reopen Obamacare exchanges to fight coronavirus
On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is calling on President Donald Trump to end the “pettiness and ideology” and reopen Obamacare’s health insurance marketplaces so uninsured Americans can obtain coverage and protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.
“During this outbreak, when health care coverage is more important than ever, Donald Trump is refusing to give those who have been uninsured access to the best resource we have: the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces,” Biden told the Beast. “This is no time to put pettiness and ideology above helping those who are in the greatest need.”
Biden added that Trump must also withdraw support for the multi-state lawsuit urging the Supreme Court to throw out the Affordable Care Act in its entirety.
Several states with their own health insurance exchanges have created a special enrollment period, but the Trump administration has refused to do so at the federal level, leaving a majority of states with no such recourse for uninsured residents.
The administration has pushed insurance companies to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment for free for those who are already insured, and are attempting to divert bailout money to hospitals for the purpose of administering free care to the uninsured. But reopening the exchanges could potentially expand coverage to millions more people.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump’s path to re-election ‘smashed to splinters’ as his only achievement is swallowed up by the pandemic: report
In a piece for Politico, Ben White writes that Donald Trump was going into November's election with only one achievement under his belt -- a healthy economy -- and now he has nothing left to run if he wants to be re-elected.
With all of the gains made in the stock market long gone due to the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of oil prices, White claims that the president's campaign strategy lies in tatters.
"The fundamental pillars of Donald Trump’s presidency — a hot economy, strong job growth and a rocking stock market — are all being smashed to splinters by the ravaging coronavirus, which has shuttered much of the nation and now officially ended a streak of 113 months of job gains dating back to the end of the Great Recession a decade ago," he wrote before noting the explosion of unemployment claims -- over ten million so far -- that has the country reeling.
2020 Election
Anti-science Christians who went ‘all in’ for Trump bear responsibility for COVID-19 crisis: religious extremism expert
Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, the author of a widely shared New York Times article on the dangerous rise of religious nationalism lambasted religious leaders who are still holding public services when the government is advising social isolation and claimed they are making things worse for the rest of the country.
Speaking with the host, Katherine Stewart, who is also the author of the book "The Power Worshipers," explained that years of anti-science rhetoric from the predominately rightwing evangelical movement is a contributing factor as to why the country is in the throes of a deadly pandemic that may lead to over 250,000 deaths.