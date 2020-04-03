Biden demands Trump put aside ‘pettiness and ideology’ and reopen Obamacare exchanges to fight coronavirus

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is calling on President Donald Trump to end the “pettiness and ideology” and reopen Obamacare’s health insurance marketplaces so uninsured Americans can obtain coverage and protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this outbreak, when health care coverage is more important than ever, Donald Trump is refusing to give those who have been uninsured access to the best resource we have: the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces,” Biden told the Beast. “This is no time to put pettiness and ideology above helping those who are in the greatest need.”

Biden added that Trump must also withdraw support for the multi-state lawsuit urging the Supreme Court to throw out the Affordable Care Act in its entirety.

Several states with their own health insurance exchanges have created a special enrollment period, but the Trump administration has refused to do so at the federal level, leaving a majority of states with no such recourse for uninsured residents.

The administration has pushed insurance companies to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment for free for those who are already insured, and are attempting to divert bailout money to hospitals for the purpose of administering free care to the uninsured. But reopening the exchanges could potentially expand coverage to millions more people.