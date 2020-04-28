Quantcast
Billionaire Russian oligarch and Trump pal laments ‘I’m going bust’ despite his friends ruling the roost

1 min ago

Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov complained that despite his key relationships with Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, he’s still “going bust,” in his businesses.

According to the Daily Mail, Agalarov said the coronavirus shutdowns have caused his Crocus Group business is in trouble. He mostly handles shopping malls, exhibition facilities, an aquarium, restaurants and fitness clubs that employs about 15,000 people. Those businesses are all now shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The story is, I’m sitting in this office like [the] captain of a small boat, and watching it sink,” he told Russian media group RBC. “And I can’t do anything, it’s impossible to influence it in any way.”

According to Agalarov, Putin isn’t any help, either.

“A ship of 15,000 people is just slowly sinking before the eyes of the captain of the ship, who cannot even pump out water because they simply do not provide an opportunity,” he continued, referring to Putin’s government.

He will get some profit from the government as the Crocus Expo exhibition center near Moscow is being used as a staging location for additional hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Agalarov and his son Emin were a large part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian intrusion of the 2016 election. The two were involved in the notorious Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney promising “dirt” on opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump once called the Agalarovs “the best family in Russia.”

Read the full report at Daily Mail.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump was warned more than a dozen times about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in January and February

1 min ago

April 28, 2020

US President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

The warnings -- more than a dozen included in classified briefings known as the President's Daily Brief -- came during a time the president was mostly downplaying the threat of a COVID-19 pandemic.

The Post, citing unnamed current and former US officials, said the warnings were contained in the daily classified summary of the most important global issues and security threats.

For weeks, the Daily Briefs traced the spread of the virus, said that China was suppressing information about the virus's lethality and ease of transmission, and mentioned the frightful political and economic consequences, the Post said.

Continue Reading

GOP is starting to realize that Trump's spin is 'collapsing under the weight of reality': op-ed

6 mins ago

April 28, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Paul Waldman contends that Republicans are starting to realize that spinning President Trump's faults can only go so far, and that spin will eventually collapse under the "weight of reality" -- and that reality could bring them down with it in 2020.

"There are some things you can’t explain away, like 56,000 Americans dead (so far) from the coronavirus, an administration response that has been chaotic and incompetent, and a president whose communication about the pandemic has been so uninformed and embarrassing that his own aides are trying to figure out how to keep his mouth shut," Waldman writes.

Continue Reading
 

Trump to order meat processing plants to remain open despite coronavirus infections

23 mins ago

April 28, 2020

President Donald Trump intends to step in to keep meat processing plants open, according to Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

According to the report, Trump is declaring the plants "critical infrastructure under the Defense Production Act." It's an effort to "stave off the shortage of beef, chicken, eggs, pork," said Jacobs. "Plant closures could have shut down as much as 80 percent of capacity, source says."

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1255181688415629315

Outbreaks of the coronavirus have erupted in communities where open plants have continued to do business. Workers come in contact with each other and then carry it to their communities.

Continue Reading
 
 
