BOMBSHELL: Secret provision sets up mysterious $450 billion coronavirus bailout fund — with almost no oversight

Published

2 hours ago

on

A last-minute provision tucked into the coronavirus recovery bill allows the Federal Reserve to set up a $450 billion bailout plan with almost no oversight.

The previously unreported provision — which makes the bailout funds exempt from the federal open meetings law — was inserted into the 880-page bill during the rush to get it passed, Politico revealed.

The central bank won’t be required to announce its meetings or keep most records about discussions about which firms might benefit from the bailout, although the board would have to record its votes — which could remain out of public view until after the crisis is over.

“We may never know what terms are being given to banks, what collateral is being offered, what repayment methods and duties banks and other financial institutions may have, and those are important questions,” said Charles Glasser, a media attorney who sued the Federal Reserve over public records related to the 2008 financial crisis. “This is written too broadly and allows the Federal Reserve to avoid its responsibilities of public disclosure as the courts have described them.”


Farmers stuck with rotting produce as coronavirus scrambles supply chains: It’s ‘really weird right now’

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted supply chains and wasted billions of dollars of food.

Farmers from California to Florida have a surplus of highly perishable food that would normally go to restaurants, schools, stadiums, theme parks and cruise ships -- but those have been closed or restricted by social distancing guidelines, reported The Guardian.

“What’s really weird right now in the supply chain is the grocery stores seem to be pretty heavy on product, farmers are throwing away stuff, and food banks are full,” said Brent Erenwert, CEO of the Houston-based Brothers Produce. "We don’t know where the demand lies."

Clinical trials underway for promising new COVID-19 treatment that wouldn’t face FDA hurdle

Published

59 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

A handful of hospitals have started clinical trials to test a new treatment for the coronavirus.

Hospitals in Boston, Alabama, Louisiana, Sweden and Austria are testing nitric oxide, a gas that relaxes blood vessels and could improve breathing, on patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ‘outbursts’ at daily briefings he’s turned into campaign rallies

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The conservative Wall Street Journal urged readers to tune out President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings.

The newspaper's editorial board published a column Wednesday evening lamenting that Trump had turned those news conferences into an airing of grievances instead of useful updates on the public health crisis.

"The briefings began as a good idea to educate the public about the dangers of the virus, how Americans should change their behavior, and what the government is doing to combat it," the column began. "They showed seriousness of purpose, action to mobilize public and private resources, and a sense of optimism. Mr. Trump benefitted in the polls not because he was the center of attention but because he showed he had put together a team of experts working to overcome a national health crisis."

