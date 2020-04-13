Quantcast
Connect with us

Business leaders don’t have confidence in Trump’s plan to ‘re-open America’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s plan to get America back to work is hitting some bumps because White House officials are uncertain how to approach it and business leaders are unsure if they want to be a part of the president’s efforts.

In her report, Nancy Cook wrote, “Senior administration officials are engaged in an earnest yet scattershot effort to support President Donald Trump’s long-expressed desire to revive the downward-spiraling economy and stabilize the volatile financial markets in the middle of an election year,” before pointing out, “Like the majority of policy decisions within this White House, the nascent moves to restart the economy have been plagued by different factions of staffers vying for power — or simply not communicating with one another. Some officials are looking at data from states to make their recommendations, while economic officials are weighing moves to change tax policy to boost growth once again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to one Republican familiar with the deliberations, the White House is walking into a minefield if they decide to push businesses to re-open too soon at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is still working its way across the country.

“If it is based off of data or metrics or some type of threshold, then the White House will have to put that out there and start building the case because the president has said he will do it in a way that is safe,” the insider stated. “If he lays out the case, then I think he will have the public with him. If it is just by his gut, that is where he will get beaten up politically. In the absence of that road map, there will be a lot of political criticism.”

With the president set to announce a new task force that he has alternately referred to as either the “Opening Our Country Task Force” or the “Opening Our Country Council,” Politico’s Cook reports that not everyone in the business community is eager to sign on, fearing the president’s wrath if things don’t go his way.

“That second council will include top administration officials, doctors and representatives from companies and the private sector; the White House sought suggestions for names of those potential company representatives last week,” the report notes. “Officials scrambled over the weekend to finalize the list but not all companies wanted to participate, said a handful of lobbyists, because some wanted to keep a low profile after Trump got into public spats with corporate giants like 3M over the production and sale of medical masks.”

Cook adds, “The president, administration economic officials and business leaders — many of whom offer the opposite advice of top health officials — want the certainty of knowing the economy will open on a specific date, regardless of whether the White House arrives at that date through Trump’s own instincts, political imperatives or the advice of health officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist explains why Anthony Fauci ‘poses a threat’ to the ‘bizarre presidency’ of Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the 79-year-old immunologist and Brooklyn native who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a key member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force — has had a very difficult job in recent weeks. Giving the American people straight talk about the deadly pandemic without offending the hypersensitive and volatile Trump is no easy task. But impressively, Fauci has managed to pull it off — so far. And Never Trump conservative Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, wonders how much longer Fauci will be able to keep it up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign sues NBC station for defamation over ‘insidious’ and ‘dangerous’ coronavirus attack ad

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump campaign has launched a lawsuit against a Wisconsin NBC station after it aired an advertisement critical of the federal government's coronavirus response.

The lawsuit was posted on the Trump campaign website on Monday. The advertisement was created by Priorities USA political action committee.

"The advertisement, entitled 'Exponential Threat,' does not just contain false and defamatory statements about President Trump—it is far more insidious and, ultimately, far more dangerous," the lawsuit states.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to know ‘what the hell is happening’ at Fox News: ‘It’s a whole new ballgame over there’

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked Fox News over the weekend, asking "what the hell is happening" at the right-leaning network.

The president specifically targeted Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, complaining on Twitter that he was "even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd." The insults drew a rare public rebuke of the president from one of the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews," Trump wrote in the Sunday afternoon tweet. "I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It's a whole new ballgame over there!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image