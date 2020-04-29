California could start new school year as early as July
Los Angeles (AFP) – California may start the new school year as early as July to make up for some of the “learning loss” due to the pandemic, the state’s Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.”We recognize there’s been a learning loss because of this disruption,” Newsom told reporters. “And so we are considering an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late July, early August.”Schools in California, the most populous US state, have been closed since the lockdown against the coronavirus began in March. However, classes for most of the state’s 6.1 million pupils have continued online….
Privacy is disappearing in America faster than we realize — and the coronavirus isn’t helping
Sure, you lock your home, and you probably don't share your deepest secrets with random strangers. And if someone knocked on your door and asked to know when you last got your period, you'd tell them to get lost.
Yet, as a smartphone user, you're likely sharing highly personal information with total strangers every minute — strangers whose main focus is to convert every element of your personality into money. Click here. Vote for this candidate. Open this app again. Watch this ad. Buy this product.
We've been giving out our private information in order to use convenient, fun and largely free apps, and we're only now understanding the true costs.
The monster lie that paved Trump’s way to the presidency — and how to defang it
The lies spewing from President Trump clearly cannot be stopped. But they can be defanged, and the place to start is with the one monster lie that paved the way for all that followed.
This mother of all Trumpian lies first began to take shape on July 17, 2015. It seemed fairly harmless, and even amusing, at the time. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump famously groused about Senator John McCain during a Republican primary event in Ames, Iowa. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
US oil prices rebounding after massive sell-off
US oil prices rebounded above $14 a barrel Wednesday, a day after a sell-off sparked by a major fund selling its short-term holdings of the commodity amid virus-triggered storage concerns.
West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, for June delivery jumped 14.5 percent to $14.13 a barrel in Asian morning trade.
It had plunged by more than 21 percent at one point Tuesday after the United States Oil Fund -- a major US exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- started selling its short-term contracts of the commodity.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 3.27 percent higher at $21.13 a barrel.