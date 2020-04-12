Chris Wallace slams Trump’s slow reaction to virus: ‘How much did those lost weeks cost us?’
Fox News host Chris Wallace suggested on Sunday that the United States would be seeing fewer deaths from the coronavirus if President Donald Trump had taken the epidemic seriously in January and February.
Wallace made the remarks as he was interviewing Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“Let’s start with that New York Times report that from January on, top public health officials were warning the president about the threat from the pandemic and that he did not take action until mid-March,” Wallace said.
“How much did those lost weeks cost us?” the Fox News host wondered.
Inglesby argued that the United States did not have the political will to shut down the economy in January.
“That article reinforces what we’ve heard along the way, which is that many in the administration were very worried about this as early as January and February,” Inglesby said. “If we had acted on some of those warnings earlier, we would be in a much better position in terms of diagnostics and masks and personal protective equipment and getting our hospitals ready.”
“If we had imposed social distancing, stay at home at the end of January or early February, would there be a dramatically smaller number of cases and deaths?” Wallace asked.
“If we had done a lot of diagnostic testing earlier, it’s possible we would have seen enough disease to get the will to do that in February,” Inglesby agreed. “They earlier we put in place social distancing, the earlier we would have gotten to a peak.”
ER doctor pounds ‘criminal’ Trump and GOP leaders for inciting fans to plan mass march against the COVID-19 quarantine
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy," an emergency room doctor hammered Donald Trump for undercutting health officials who have been stating the country has a long way to go before coming out of quarantine and said the president's actions are "criminal" and will get people killed.
Speaking remotely, Dr. Robert Davidson expressed dismay at the president's claim that testing will not be necessary for everyone in the country and that the quarantine should end as soon as possible.
The ER doc from hard-hit Michigan explained that fans of the president will suffer if they listen to him and not health officials.
COVID-19
Trump pastor’s Easter message: Accepting Jesus is ‘exactly’ like getting paid for the coronavirus
The Texas pastor who President Donald Trump chose to watch on Easter said that accepting Jesus is like getting free money for the coronavirus.
In a sermon at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Pastor Robert Jeffress delivered his sermon to an empty sanctuary.
"I realize for some of you watching right now, all of this talk about temples, tapestries and blood sacrifices seems kind of foreign," Jeffress said. "Let me give you a practical illustration of what we say when we say Jesus paid for your sin."
"Just imagine that because of this coronavirus crisis, you lose your job and you get behind in your mortgage payment," he continued. "But a friend says to you, 'You know what, I've got more than enough money and I'll be happy not just to make a mortgage payment or two, I want to pay off your entire debt to the bank.'"
Adam Schiff drops the hammer on Trump’s COVID-19 bumbling: ‘It’s very hard to congressionally mandate competence’
Appearing remotely on MSNBC's "AM Joy," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) served notice on Donald Trump that there will be a Congressional investigation into his administration's bumbling coronavirus response and then took a shot out the president's management abilities.
"We are passing bill after bill, appropriating the money, making sure we can buy the protective gear, that we have the money for ventilators and that we can accelerate the timetable for production," Schiff explained. "But it is very hard for Congress to force the administration to spend money in a sensible fashion or sometimes even just spend it at all. If the president won't really invoke the Defense Production Act and won't use the teeth that it gives them to compel industries to produce these and do it now, it's very hard for the Congress to insist on that without taking time."