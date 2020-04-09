Quantcast
Connect with us

Clinical trials underway for promising new COVID-19 treatment that wouldn’t face FDA hurdle

Published

1 min ago

on

A handful of hospitals have started clinical trials to test a new treatment for the coronavirus.

Hospitals in Boston, Alabama, Louisiana, Sweden and Austria are testing nitric oxide, a gas that relaxes blood vessels and could improve breathing, on patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

“It’s a gas that typically is used in babies with high lung pressure,” said Dr. Pankaj Arora, who is helping to administer the trial at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “It’s FDA-approved for use in babies with high lung pressure, and we use it in some of our adult patients. In cardiology, we use it in our adult patients when the pulmonary pressures, pressures in the lungs, are very high.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The molecule, which is not the same as nitrous oxide or laughing gas, is already used to treat heart disease, erectile dysfunction and respiratory illness.

“We have tremendous confidence this therapy will alter the devastating effects of COVID-19 but we must test it,” Dr. Keith Scott, principal investigator at Louisiana State University Health in Shreveport. “If results show promise, and since this gas is already FDA approved, widespread use could begin immediately.”

The treatment has shown promise on COVID-19 patients in Italy, and a second trial at Massachusetts General Hospital examines whether the gas can mitigate the onset of the virus for health care workers constantly exposed to coronavirus patients.

UAB’s trial builds on research conducted during the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003, when doctors found the gas improved lung function and also showed some anti-virus properties.

“The current [coronavirus] is quite similar to the one which was there in 2002-2003, and back then they tested this gas in patients of SARS and found that they were doing exceptionally well,” Dr. Vibhu Parcha, who is also administering UAB’s trial, “and they further tested it and they found that this gas was also causing prevention of the growth of the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ‘outbursts’ at daily briefings he’s turned into campaign rallies

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

The conservative Wall Street Journal urged readers to tune out President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings.

The newspaper's editorial board published a column Wednesday evening lamenting that Trump had turned those news conferences into an airing of grievances instead of useful updates on the public health crisis.

"The briefings began as a good idea to educate the public about the dangers of the virus, how Americans should change their behavior, and what the government is doing to combat it," the column began. "They showed seriousness of purpose, action to mobilize public and private resources, and a sense of optimism. Mr. Trump benefitted in the polls not because he was the center of attention but because he showed he had put together a team of experts working to overcome a national health crisis."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BOMBSHELL: Secret provision sets up mysterious $450 billion coronavirus bailout fund — with almost no oversight

Published

58 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

A last-minute provision tucked into the coronavirus recovery bill allows the Federal Reserve to set up a $450 billion bailout plan with almost no oversight.

The previously unreported provision -- which makes the bailout funds exempt from the federal open meetings law -- was inserted into the 880-page bill during the rush to get it passed, Politico revealed.

The central bank won't be required to announce its meetings or keep most records about discussions about which firms might benefit from the bailout, although the board would have to record its votes -- which could remain out of public view until after the crisis is over.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rush Limbaugh baselessly accuses Dr. Fauci of being a ‘Clinton sympathizer’ who wants to ‘get rid’ of Trump

Published

59 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

Right wing talk show host Rush Limbaugh baselessly accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of being a "Hillary Clinton sympathizer" who wants "to get rid of Donald Trump" during a Tuesday broadcast.

After claiming that the media tries to use its press briefings to undermine President Donald Trump, Limbaugh accused ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl of bringing in a reporter from Phoenix TV, a privately owned company stationed in Hong Kong with connections to the Chinese government. Limbaugh claimed that Fauci "gave Karl a-thumbs up, like a 'job well done' kind of thing" after the press briefing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image