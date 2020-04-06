Quantcast
Connect with us

Columnist Eugene Robinson is relieved Trump finally admitted ‘what do I know?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

During his Sunday press conference, President Donald Trump advocated for the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to help people with coronavirus. The drug hasn’t been proven to work. However, he acknowledged he’s not exactly the best person to listen to on the topic.

“But what do I know? I’m not a doctor,” the president said.

It was that admission that Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson was looking for, noting it’s rare for Trump to speak with such “clarity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, this observation came Sunday amid an avalanche of nonsense about the anti-malaria drug that he believes to be a magic bullet against covid-19. It is remarkable how a tongue-twisting word few of us were familiar with a month ago — hydroxychloroquine — has suddenly come to represent so many of the reasons Trump should not be president, especially during a time of crisis,” Robinson wrote in his Monday column.

He said that one phrase further revealed Trump’s “anecdote-based method of making decisions,” even during a crisis. It also showed his “reliance on cronies” in his administration who have no experience or training.

According to Sunday reports, Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during a coronavirus task force meeting, saying that hydroxychloroquine needed to be sent everywhere because it was some kind of miracle drug. When Dr. Fauci pointed out that the cases Navarro was citing were anecdotal, Navarro began shouting. Trump ultimately decided to trust his economic adviser over the top government infectious diseases doctor.

“But what do I know? I’m not a doctor.” Nor is Navarro. But “they say” it works, according to Trump. One emergency room doctor explained the side effects that can cause all sorts of health problems to people who take the drug. Still, demand for it is up.

Robinson explained it’s just a further example of Trump’s rejection of science “or perhaps his failure to understand how science even works.” It shows “his defiant stubbornness in clinging to what he ‘knows,’ even when he doesn’t actually know it; his obsessiveness even in the face of contrary evidence; and his imperviousness to fact-based arguments he does not want to hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of heeding Fauci’s caution, Trump has reportedly been listening to his personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who told The Post in an interview that he has advocated the use of the drug ‘three or four times’ in phone calls with the president.

“I discussed it with the president after he talked about it,” Giuliani said. “I told him what I had on the drugs.”

“If I had a loved one who was hospitalized and desperately ill with covid-19, I would want doctors to try everything, including hydroxychloroquine, that might conceivably help,” said Robinson. “But Trump has dangerously suggested that the drug be taken prophylactically by healthy people to guard against the disease. Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat some autoimmune conditions, and Trump has cited anecdotal reports from a handful of doctors that their patients who suffer from lupus seem to have some resistance to covid-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said Saturday, “I may take it.” Though he hasn’t yet. As he asked, “What do you have to lose?”

Robinson closed by saying that he hopes it works because America needs whatever it can get to help people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full column at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Wells Fargo has already hit stimulus cap as small businesses worry loans are running out: report

Published

1 min ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Wells Fargo, one of the nation's largest banks, is already cutting off new applications for the government's small-business stimulus relief program.

"Wells Fargo didn’t begin taking applications until Saturday and by Monday morning said it reached the $10 billion cap it had set for loans under the program," wrote Renae Merle. "Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the United States’ private-sector workers, say they are facing long waits and rejection as they scramble to secure loans through the fund, known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Many banks are accepting applications only from existing customers or businesses of a certain size."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump calls Joe Biden to discuss how to manage coronavirus pandemic: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News' Mike Memoli reported that President Donald Trump called former Vice President Joe Biden — his likely general election rival in November — to discuss how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

NEWS: @JoeBiden spoke today with @realDonaldTrump about the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source with knowledge of the call tells NBC News.

— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 6, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This president has muzzled science’: Doctor blasts Trump for ignorance over so-called ‘miracle drug’

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer what his opinion was about using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, something that hasn't been fully tested and has serious side effects. Dr. Kavita Patel explained that this is merely part of business as usual in the Trump White House.

"It couldn't be more obvious that this is an administration, this is a president that has stifled the press and in front of our very eyes muzzled science and I'm not sure -- I don't think we've even scratched the surface of understanding the depths of which this has happened, but you saw it play out on stage and unfortunately there are lives that are hanging in the balance," Dr. Patel said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image