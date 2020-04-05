Quantcast
Connect with us

No, President Trump, hydroxychloroquine is not approved by the FDA for coronavirus and it has serious side effects

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced on television that his new miracle drug, hydroxychloroquine, is saving people’s lives. “What do you have to lose?” Trump asked Sunday. It’s possible to lose several things.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained that the Food and Drug Administration had not been approved for use on coronavirus. It has only been approved to treat various other issues like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and malaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Megan Ranney explained that as an emergency room doctor and research scientist herself, she would never use this drug to treat coronavirus.

This drug has major side effects,” she explained, “including paranoia, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts, suppression of your blood counts, so you became more susceptible to infections, it can cause severe cardiac arrhythmias that can even cause death. Now, these are not common side effects, but they’re common enough that they should not be taken just willy-nilly. It is not like water. It is not harmless.”

“I don’t want to be in a lab for a year and a half while people are dying,” Trump said. A small trial did find that it wasn’t effective in treating coronavirus.

She also refuted Trump’s claim that it would take so long to test. Given that funding has been allocated to the National Institutes of Health and trials are already underway, she said it would likely take “a month or two” to test and discover whether or not it works.

What do I know? I’m not a doctor,” Trump confessed. Dale explained that it was absolutely correct. “I want them to try it. It may work, and it may not work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one man died, and his wife was in critical condition when they took a toxic version of hydroxychloroquine called chloroquine, which is used to clean fish tanks and comes in a package that is remarkably similar. They both contain the same ingredients that can help kill parasites, but aquarium cleaner has toxic ingredients.

A fight broke out at the White House on Saturday over the drug between Dr. Anthony Fauci and economic adviser Peter Navarro, who isn’t a doctor.

Watch their comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

No, President Trump, hydroxychloroquine is not approved by the FDA for coronavirus and it has serious side effects

Published

1 min ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on television that his new miracle drug, hydroxychloroquine, is saving people's lives. "What do you have to lose?" Trump asked Sunday. It's possible to lose several things.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained that the Food and Drug Administration had not been approved for use on coronavirus. It has only been approved to treat various other issues like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and malaria.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump snaps at CNN reporter asking Dr. Fauci about experimental coronavirus drug

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

After it was revealed, Dr. Anthony Fauci was shouted down by White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, CNN's Jeremy Diamond asked Fauci at the press conference about his opinions on hydroxychloroquine.

"Would you also weigh in on this issue of hydroxychloroquine?" Diamond asked simply. "What do you think about this?"

"Didn't you just ask that question," Trump snapped. Diamond asked Trump the question but hadn't asked it of Fauci.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Huge fight breaks out at White House over what Trump thinks is a miracle coronavirus drug — Dr. Fauci disagrees

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 5, 2020

By

Axios reported Sunday evening that a huge fight broke out at the White House over the weekend about the use of Hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

According to the site, economic adviser Peter Navarro went up against infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci over the antimalarial drug to fight COVID-19.

"This drama erupted into an epic Situation Room showdown. Trump's coronavirus task force gathered in the White House Situation Room on Saturday at about 1:30 pm, according to four sources familiar with the conversation. Vice President Mike Pence sat at the head of the table," said Axios.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image