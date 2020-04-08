‘Complete nonsense’: CNN’s Daniel Dale blows up Trump’s lie that California admitted to widespread voter fraud
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” fact-checker Daniel Dale dismantled President Donald Trump’s claim, repeated at the day’s coronavirus press conference, that a lawsuit proved a million people voted illegally in California.
“He had a voter fraud commission that was disbanded without producing any such evidence,” Dale told anchor Erin Burnett. “This is complete nonsense … the specific lie was about a California settlement with a conservative group called Judicial Watch.”
“He said a million ballots or something like that,” said Burnett.
“Yeah, he said that settlement showed — it was California admitting that a million people had voted illegally. That’s not what that settlement said. That settlement was about more than a million inactive voters who were still on the rolls. It said nothing at all about any of those people actually voting illegally. They were basically dormant registrations that California agreed to get rid of. California made no admission about voter fraud at all. So this was completely inaccurate.”
Watch below:
