Coronavirus is forcing the GOP to admit its theory of governance is a myth: op-ed

Published

4 mins ago

on

In an op-ed for New York Magazine’s Intelligencer this Tuesday, Eric Levitz writes that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control, the Republican Party is silently admitting one thing: that its theory of governance is a “lie.”

According to Levitz, the three principles of GOP governance is the assumption that undocumented immigrants are a scourge on society; the gutting of federal agencies will make government run more efficiently, and the super rich are solely to be credited for their exorbitant incomes.

Levitz writes that Trump was making a “halfway convincing show of governing” that those claims are rooted in some sort of reality — but that’s was before the coronavirus hit.

“But conservative orthodoxy has always been too detached from reality to command strict adherence,” Levitz writes. “A theory of government assembled out of the self-affirming delusions of the reactionary rich — and seething, amnesia-laden nostalgia of white cultural traditionalists — is bound to be a poor compass for guiding the ship of state.”

Read Levitz’s full op-ed over at Intelligencer.


Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.

Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain's letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.

He accused Crozier of committing a "betrayal" and creating a "big controversy" in Washington by spreading his letter so widely among the Navy.

He attacked the captain as either "too naive" or "stupid" to do his job.

Sailors reported that they felt like they were being yelled at and shouted back at the message from Modly.

Devastating column outlines why Trump’s coronavirus response was ‘doomed to fail’

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appointed a new chief of personnel for the White House that had no experience in the White House or personnel. It infuriated the head of the Office of Personnel Management so much she quit.

Johnny McEntee, the new director of the Office of Presidential Personnel reports directly to the president. But according to the Washington Post, the youngster's inexperience is now causing problems for a White House desperate for experience.

