Coronavirus lockdowns are pushing mass transit systems to the brink – and low-income riders will pay the price
Low-income Americans have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. They may also get left behind in the recovery.
Steep declines in ridership during the crisis have pushed public transit systems across the U.S. into deep financial distress. Though Congress included allocations for transit in the CARES Act, cities said it won’t be nearly enough. Even major systems in large metro areas like New York City and Washington, D.C., have serious concerns about long-term survival without more sustained support.
Failure of transit systems would be a disaster for the large proportion of low income households that depend on buses and trains to get to work and elsewhere – not only in urban areas, but in rural ones too.
I’m currently in the middle of a two-year study of transport inequality in the U.S. One of my early findings is that about 20% of the poorest households don’t own a vehicle. That would make them entirely reliant on public transportation, compared with 6% for all households.
For my study, I looked at the income and vehicle data from 2013 to 2017 for households in the bottom quintile of the income distribution in each of the country’s 709 commuting zones, which represent local economic clusters.
In urban areas, 21% of these low-income households didn’t have a single vehicle. In rural areas, it was slightly lower but still significant at 16%. The share without a car varied widely among states, from over half of the poorest households in New York to just 6.8% in Utah.
Dependence on transit also mirrors the deep racial inequalities in America. Almost a third of low-income African American households didn’t own a vehicle. Even among black households of all income levels the share without a car is very high at 16%.
Even before the present crisis, America’s inadequate transport infrastructure was being seen as a driver of inequality, limiting access to jobs, education and other services for poorer households. Higher unemployment rates and longer duration of joblessness had also been linked to limitations in transit access in certain regions of the country.
If cities and states have to drastically cut back public transportation availability over the long term, it could exacerbate these inequalities. Higher-income households with access to cars will be able to more easily return to their commutes as the crisis eases. And those who, prior to the outbreak, used mass transit might be more weary of returning to the subways and buses, which would worsen the funding problems.
Any long-term disruptions, however, will bring devastating isolation to a large number of low-income households across the country. Their ability to get to work or even look for work once the lockdown ends will be severely hampered if transit systems are not adequately supported to maintain at least pre-crisis service levels.
Ramya Vijaya, Professor of Economics, Stockton University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
COVID-19
Lindsey Graham calls to cut coronavirus unemployment benefits by $7/hour: ‘We’ve got to get that fixed’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday pointed to impeachment when he was asked to react to a propaganda video President Donald Trump played in the White House briefing room on Monday. He also called to cut benefits for the unemployed by up to $7/hour.
In an interview on Fox & Friends, Graham defended the president's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The American people understand what you've done for them," Graham reassured the president. "And this effort to destroy Trump no matter the cost to the country is getting a bit old and it's pissing a lot of people off."
Activism
Professor unleashes on corporations who want capitalism when things are good and socialism when it’s bad
Podcaster and professor Scott Galloway went off during an appearance with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday.
He explained that we call workers like grocery store employees, Amazon warehouse workers and others "essential" employees, we don't actually treat them as all that essential.
"Well, then let's walk through this," said Ruhle. "Take Amazon. Take Walmart. Last year it was Bernie Sanders who went to the Walmart annual meeting arguing that someone from the labor force should have a seat on the board. He didn't get laughed out of the building but certainly didn't get any traction, and now here we are. Those are two of the only companies out there whose stock is up this year, and to people who don't benefit are those people in the stores stocking the shelves."
Breaking Banner
Furious Nebraskans blame GOP governor for surge in COVID-19 cases after refusal to issue stay at home order
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Nebraska health officials and the public are frightened about the sudden surge of coronavirus cases in the state and are furious with Republican Gov. Peter Ricketts for being one of the few governors in the country to refuse to issue stay at home orders.
The report notes that Grand Island in Hall County has, for some reason, been hit hard with COVID-19 cases which have alarmed not only residents in the area but health officials who have been asking for additional restrictions beyond shutting down schools and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.