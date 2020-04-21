Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus task force has started ignoring Trump — who believes he can ‘crush’ COVID-19 resurgence after states reopen: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response team has started ignoring his outbursts and stopped caring whether their recommendations anger him.

The task force had tried to present a united front with the president in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have largely stopped correcting his misinformation on the record and even pushing back behind the scenes, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a pain in the ass sometimes, for sure,” said one senior official who works with the task force. “There isn’t much more [some of us] can do in that, except continue making sound policy recommendations and hope they sink in. Sometimes the president backs off on some things, sometimes he doesn’t. It’s his call.”

Governors have noticed the disconnect, which has grown more noticeable as protests against COVID-19 lockdowns have sprung up outside statehouses and are encouraged by Trump’s tweets — but discouraged by his public health advisers.

“It’s bipolar down there,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “We had a good constructive meeting with the vice president’s commission [but] then you hear the press conference of the president. You sometimes feel like the governors are being used as a campaign prop.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a Trump-backing Republican — has announced his state will ease social distancing restrictions soon, although other GOP governors are split on that action — and the president’s task force has cautioned against that.

A White House spokesperson told The Daily Beast the president was following “a data-driven, phased approach” and listening to his public health advisers, but so far those experts have urged keeping those restrictions in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s political advisers recognize the risk posed to his re-election if states are reopened too soon and another outbreak explodes, but Trump thinks he can bluff his way through that.

Two sources told The Daily Beast the president has recently been riffing that he has the “best people” and a “tremendous team” to handle another outbreak in the fall, and Trump believes he and his team would “crush” another wave — just like he believes they already had done with the initial outbreak.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans warn Trump’s bungling of COVID-19 tests is ‘another nail’ in his 2020 campaign’s coffin

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to see Americans return to work as quickly as possible, but health experts have warned that the United States at the moment does not have the proper testing capacity to ensure that infections will not erupt after the economy "reopens."

In an interview with Politico, one Republican described as "close to the White House" says that Trump's bungling of COVID-19 testing has done real damage to his chances of being reelected in 2020.

"If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin," they said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Georgia mayor rips GOP governor for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions while his hospitals are still packed with victims

Published

45 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday morning, the mayor of Albany, Georgia ripped into the Republican Governor Brian Kemp for his plans to relax safety standards put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the crisis is unabated in his city.

With host Berman introducing Bo Dorough as mayor of one of Georgia's hardest-hit cities during the COVID-19 health crisis, the mayor immediately called the roll-back of rules dangerous.

"Let me first say that I understand the governor had a difficult decision to make," the mayor began. "I do, however, think he made the wrong decision and on three levels. As a citizen, we need to understand that reopening the economy should be guided by benchmarks and not dates. That reopening the economy should be a gradual and controlled process. and that's not what we're seeing here."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Pathetic’ Trump torn to pieces for boasting about his TV ratings again after COVID-19 kills 42,000 Americans

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again bragged about the television ratings that his press conferences are getting even though the United States is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’ve had great 'ratings' my whole life, there’s nothing unusual about that for me," the president wrote. "The White House News Conference ratings are 'through the roof'... but I don’t care about that. I care about going around the Fake News to the PEOPLE!"

Trump's latest boast about his TV ratings came at a time when more than 42,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, which has also tallied nearly 800,000 confirmed infections in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image